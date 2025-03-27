Leading with honor, fitness and service

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- The Airmen of the 42nd Air Base Wing are dedicated to excellence in service, leadership and mission support. Among these Airmen is U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Cournoyer, 42nd Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, who serves as an Honor Guardsman, the Unit Physical Training Leader and a mission briefer for senior leadership.



“As an Airman, he's learned at a rapid rate,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Harvey, 42nd CONS contracting specialist. “He is confident, charismatic and dependable.”



Cournoyer manages contracts, purchase orders and market research in support of the 42nd Air Base Wing and 43 mission partners.



His efficiency in contract execution reduced the standard timeline by 35 days on six contracts, contributing to the development of a base parking plan for the 2024 Maxwell AFB Airshow. These efforts earned him the 2024 Functional Airman of the Year award for 42nd CONS.



“I work with a competitive and talented team,” said Cournoyer. “It was an honor to represent at the functional level for 42nd CONS.”



When the base faced a shortage of Honor Guardsmen, Cournoyer stepped up with less than 24 hours’ notice, completing expedited training and quickly integrating into the team. His commitment enabled him to support 350 funeral homes and lead military honors for 15 fallen Air Force members.



“I think it's important for young Airmen to experience honor guard,” said Cournoyer. “It means a lot to witness the burial of veterans and Airmen who have served our country. You hand off flags to grieving family members, and in that moment, you represent the entire Air Force.”



As the UPTL and body composition manager, Cournoyer ensures 25 members of his squadron meet Air Force fitness standards, helping to maintain operational readiness and resilience. His training sessions, held three times a week, focus on cardiovascular endurance and running, with sports-based workouts every Friday.



“The PT program has helped a lot of people,” said Harvey. “Test scores have gone up and the morale here is the highest I’ve seen compared to all my prior bases.”



A University of Colorado graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in communications, Cournoyer demonstrated his public speaking skills by delivering the 42nd ABW mission brief to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief for Air Education and Training Command.



“I was able to introduce what we do at Maxwell, our current projects and our mission,” said Cournoyer. “My leadership prepared me by having dry runs and in the end, we nailed it.”



Through his dedication to honoring fallen Airmen, improving unit fitness and representing his wing, Cournoyer continues to show what it means to be a leader in today’s Air Force.

