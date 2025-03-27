More than the average veterinarian: U.S. Army vets ensure safety and security

Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog “Frigo” licks a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog “Frigo” licks a peanut butter covered popsicle stick after his check up at the veterinarian within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 5, 2025. Veterinarians from the U.S. Army 147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support conducted a spot check to ensure the health and safety of Frigo, keeping him in top shape and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– U.S. Army Soldiers from the 147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Support provide critical support to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing mission by ensuring the health and readiness of military working dogs, maintaining food safety, and mitigating public health risks.



The team's primary focus is health and readiness of all military working dogs coming in and out of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. MWDs serve as vital force multipliers for the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and other units within the AOR.



"MWDs have been used in warfare for thousands of years," said U.S. Army SSG Ian Hayward, 147th MDVSS veterinary services specialist. "They bring capabilities that technology cannot replicate."



The team provides military working dogs with comprehensive care, including routine checkups, emergency medical treatment, dental care, vaccinations, and injury rehabilitation to keep them healthy and mission-ready.



In addition to MWD care, the veterinary services team also works closely with pest management and public health to mitigate the risk of feral animals on base.



If feral animals are caught, the team will provide them veterinary care before handing them off to local pet shops to find new homes.



Beyond animal care, the detachment also plays a crucial role in food safety. They inspect all food shipments coming onto base, as well as food storage facilities, ensuring all products meet Department of Defense standards and remain free from contamination or tampering.



"We check food deliveries as they arrive and ensure that everything meets the necessary requirements," Hayward said. “Our vigilance protects service members from foodborne illnesses and secures the food supply chain.”



Through their expertise in veterinary medicine, food protection, and public health, the 147th MDVSS plays an essential role in sustaining the mission of the 386th AEW. Their work protects assigned personnel and animals, ensuring a secure and healthy operational environment.