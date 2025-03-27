Fort Gregg-Adams AAFES hosts Vietnam War Pinning Ceremony

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Vietnam War veterans were pinned with a commemorative lapel pin, inscribed with “A...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Vietnam War veterans were pinned with a commemorative lapel pin, inscribed with “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You,” during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Pinning Ceremony March 28, 2025. The lapel pin was presented to Veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Cheers erupted as Vietnam War veterans were celebrated for their service during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Pinning Ceremony March 28.



“Our team is honored as we once again celebrate the selfless service of our Vietnam War-era veterans who have served,” said Fort Gregg-Adams Army & Air Force Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce.



Veterans were pinned with a commemorative lapel pin, inscribed with “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.” The lapel pin was presented to Veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.





Vietnam War veterans in attendance were:



• Pfc. Class James Clements Jr., U.S. Navy, served in Vietnam 1974

• Chief Warrant Officer 3 Herman Delk Sr., U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1968-1969

• Chief Warrant Officer 4 Edward Boroch, U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1966-1967 1969-1970

• Maj. Daniel Piszcz, U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1968-1970

• Sgt. Maj. David Sharp, U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1963-1967

• Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Duncan, U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1964-1965 1968-1969

• 1st Sgt. Dale Tharpe, U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1966 1968-1969

• Sgt. 1st Class Charles L. Perry, U.S. Army, served in Vietnam 1967-1969



“You all paved the way for those of us who came after, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Holiday Helper President Carlton Branch.



The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War was authorized by Congress and established under the Secretary of Defense in 2012. Its mission has been to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families.



The AAFES has been a commemorative partner since 2013, planning and executing more than 400 events and activities to recognize the valor and sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families.



For additional details on the Vietnam War commemoration and pinning events visit https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2TS



For more information about the Fort Gregg-Adams Exchange, visit https://www.facebook.com/FtGreggAdamsExchange/



To see more pictures from the event, copy and paste this link: https://www.flickr.com/photos/200001948@N07/albums/72177720324736967/