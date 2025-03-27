Civil Affairs Soldiers Exchange Expertise, Experiences During Salaknib 2025

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – Soldiers with the 364th Civil Affairs Brigade, 351st Civil Affairs Command, conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) focused on Civil-Military Operations (CMO) in collaboration with their counterparts from the Philippine Army’s 11th Civil-Military Operations Battalion during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 25, 2025.



Salaknib 2025 is an annual, bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. forces designed to enhance trust, build capabilities, and further strengthen the alliance between the two nations, which has been built over decades of shared experiences.



“Through collaboration with our partners of the Philippine CA teams, we are conducting capabilities briefs,” said U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Bugarin, a team leader assigned to Delta Company, 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, 351st Civil Affairs Command. “In the future, we will be doing civil reconnaissance and engagements.” Bugarin, fluent in Tagalog, delivered his instruction in both English and one of the primary native languages of the Philippines, highlighting a key Civil Affairs capability to connect and communicate with local populations.



This SMEE concentrates on properly conducting CMO activities, which minimizes negative impacts on the civilian population and ensures civil support while achieving military objectives. Throughout the training, participants from both armies compared techniques and shared best practices learned from past events, training exercises, and real-world scenarios.



A key objective for Salaknib 2025 is to strengthen the Army profession and advance interoperability. This SMEE is a tangible demonstration of U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines servicemembers training, learning, and growing together in their professional capacity to conduct Civil-Military Operations. The relationships forged during this event demonstrate the shared commitment to a strong partnership and enhanced cooperation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2025 Date Posted: 03.29.2025 05:49 Story ID: 494088 Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers Exchange Expertise, Experiences During Salaknib 2025, by MAJ Scott Grupp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.