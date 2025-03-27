Fort Buchanan promotes STEM Education at its library

Photo By David Hernandez | Funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Fort Buchanan...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Fort Buchanan Library is hosting a Moon, Mars & Beyond (MM&B) interactive display, promoting space education and sparking interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The display is running until April 19. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Fort Buchanan Library is hosting a Moon, Mars & Beyond (MM&B) interactive display, promoting space education and sparking interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The display is running until April 19.



Sylmari Burgos-Ramirez, supervisory librarian, explained the relevance of the display, which is presented at Fort Buchanan for the first time.



"This is more than a celebration of space. It's an opportunity for our community to gain knowledge and skills directly contributing to readiness and innovation. The event aligns with Fort Buchanan's mission to enhance the readiness of its military personnel by fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation," said Burgos-Ramirez.



Burgos-Ramirez also highlighted the exhibit's unique features.



"The exhibit's design, which includes interactive kiosks, trivia games, a green screen photo opportunity, and an obstacle course simulating lunar movement, effectively transforms a traditional museum experience into an engaging, participatory learning opportunity," added the librarian.



For Molly Stanley, a family member who is a native of Atlanta, the display increased her children's interest in visiting the library.



"I brought my daughters, Lily and Maggie, today to use the books and to see Moon, Mars & Beyond. The exhibit is interesting, informative, and fun, with activities like moonwalks and quiz games that excite children and encourage them to visit the library," said Stanley.



Burgos-Ramirez further explained how the display brings members of the military community together.



"As we celebrate the wonders of space through the Moon, Mars & Beyond display, we not only educate our community but also strengthen the bonds that support our military families and enhance the readiness of our warfighters," added Burgos-Ramirez.



For more information about activities at the Fort Buchanan Library, contact (787) 707-3208 or visit the website at https://buchanan.armymwr.com/programs/post-library



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.