Space Force accelerates Missile Warning capabilities

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) continues its multi-phased acquisition strategy for the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) Command and Control (C2) ground system to bolster its missile warning and tracking ground mission. Through its Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) program, the command has awarded an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract to BAE Systems to advance the command-and-control solution for the FORGE program.



BAE Systems will receive $151M to build upon the critical milestones achieved in Phase 1 of the FORGE C2 prototyping effort to deliver a prototype ready for SSC’s Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) system.



“This is the second phase of the FORGE C2 effort that will support our Next-Gen OPIR program while continuing to support legacy space systems such as the Space-Based Infrared System,” said Capt. Santiago Duque, SSC FORGE C2 chief program manager.



FORGE plays a critical role in modernizing the Space Force’s Space Sensing ground system architecture by using industry best practices, Commercial Off-The-Shelf products, Government Off-The-Shelf products, and Free or Open-Source Software to accelerate acquisition.



Phase II of the FORGE C2 acquisition strategy uses the SpEC program’s OTA, in collaboration with acquisition mission partner NSXTL, to maximize alliances with non-traditional industry members, contracting flexibility, and accelerated timelines to bridge legacy and next-generation capabilities with a government-owned, open, and scalable architecture.



“As we continue to enhance the FORGE ground system, it’s critical that we innovate rapidly with new technological capabilities. The SpEC OTA contract allows us to do that,” said Duque.



“Our mission is foundational to the next generation missile warning and tracking space architecture and critical in securing the warfighter mission to protect the nation from emerging threats.”



About SpEC

The Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) was created in 2017 through the Space Force Space Systems Command to bridge the gap between military buyers and commercial space startups and small businesses through OTAs. Companies interested in joining the Space Enterprise Consortium can find more information about the organization, including how to join, at https://www.space-enterprise.org/.





Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force’s field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15.6 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of Defense and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, academic and allied organizations to outpace emerging threats. Our actions today are making the world a better space for tomorrow. For more information, visit ssc.spaceforce.mil and follow @USSF-SSC on LinkedIn

