161st ARW hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment

Airmen from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Phoenix and German service members from the German Air Force Training Squadron, Goodyear, Ariz. begin the ruck portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, March 28, 2025. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, and is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army, and Space Force members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

The Arizona Air National Guard hosted German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing March 24-28, 2025, in Phoenix, with 32 Airmen and Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps attempting to earn the coveted gold, silver, or bronze proficiency badge.



The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, and is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army, and Space Force service members.



To earn the privilege of wearing the gold, silver or bronze GAFPB on their service dress uniforms, service members competed in six events: a pistol qualification, a pull-up bar hang, an 11 by 10-meter sprint (starting each repetition in the prone position), a 1000-meter run, a 100-meter swim (in full uniform), and a 12-kilometer (33-pound ruck sack) road march. All events had minimum qualifications, and all participants had to earn at least a bronze to move to the next event. The events were monitored by three German service members from the German Air Force Training Squadron, Goodyear, Ariz.



Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Morga, 161st Medical Group, first sergeant, said the chance to interact with the German airmen was exceptional.



“Any time a U.S. service member has the opportunity to do something in a joint environment they should hop on it,” said Morga. “We fight right alongside the German military, so to be able to do their fitness test, to me, is an honor.”



Echoing his sentiments, Arizona State University Air Force Cadet Hope Jacobson said participating alongside Air National Guardsmen provided her insight into the strong and supportive community within the Copperhead family.



“It has been a good experience to see that everyone had unconditional support for their wingmen throughout the testing process,” said Jacobson.



Morga added that not only was it a chance to push himself physically, but also to encourage others, making the experience even more rewarding.



“When you struggle through something physically, with other people, the reward is far more gratifying than if you were just doing it by yourself,” said Morga. “It also builds comradery for the 161st as a whole. When we put our service uniform on and others see that badge, we can give each other a slight head nod in acknowledgement, knowing we did something that was hard, and we did it together.”



Jacobson, agreed, “Being able to earn a badge that we'll be able to wear throughout our military career is a reminder not only of the work put in to earn it, but also the gratitude we have to be able to have these opportunities.”



She explained that she was motivated to participate to challenge herself and grow with her wingmen. The event was a test of mental toughness as she found herself pushed out of her comfort zone. Focusing on the end-goal and the support from everyone, including her team, allowed her to give a performance where she gave it her all.



Morga appreciated the opportunity for growth, noting that the event would only make him and the other participants stronger.



“To me its all brand new, so the excitement is doing something that is hard, but also a test to see if my everyday [physical training] is something that has prepared me,” said Morga.



Both Morga and Jacobson expressed gratitude to everyone that helped plan and organize the event. They were especially grateful to the German team for taking time out of their everyday responsibilities to provide them the opportunity to earn the badge - a badge they will wear with honor.