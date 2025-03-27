Shawnee Navy Cadets Tour Fort Knox, Explores National Guard Opportunities

Photo By Milt Spalding | Students with Shawnee Academy’s JROTC program get up close and personal with...... read more read more Photo By Milt Spalding | Students with Shawnee Academy’s JROTC program get up close and personal with military equipment during their tour of the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at Fort Knox, Mar. 12. The students took part in a hands-on tour of the facilities. They explored maintenance shops, logistics areas, and got up close with military equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. -- Students from the Academy at Shawnee Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corp (JROTC) program toured the Kentucky National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) facility at Fort Knox, Mar. 12.



The students had the opportunity to learn about some of the capabilities of the facility and to see some equipment up close and personal; even getting a chance to hop inside some of the equipment.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Cottrell, MATES deputy superintendent, says that visits by students showcase what the Kentucky National Guard can offer them after high school.



“I believe it's a good recruiting tool for high school kids, especially ones in ROTC programs,” said Cottrell. “Active duty is a great organization, and most kids, when they graduate through JROTC, they have plans to join the military and go active duty. But we want to also show them the benefits of what the National Guard has to offer.”



Cottrell says that the Guard has many benefits to offer, one of which is a career.



“We're hoping that the kids can get an idea that if they join the Guard, there's also further opportunities in the technician program," said Cottrell. “So not only do they get the benefit of being in the Guard, but it could potentially lead to a full-time job for them.”



While the program focuses mainly on naval topics, Lt. Stephen Ailey, senior naval science instructor, says that it is important for students to learn about the other branches of the military.



“Our goal for the students, again, is to see not just the Navy side, but all the military branches and what kind of jobs are available to them,” said Ailey.



Students join the JROTC program for a variety of reasons, for some it’s about being part of something bigger than themselves.



The atmosphere and sense of belonging is an important factor for Jherrin Ritchie. The sophomore says that being around people that having something in common with is a key for her.



“I asked a couple of people here some questions, and it seems like they really love the environment and the people here, it's like they're actually a family,” Ritchie said. “So, if I choose to come to the Army, having people like me is what's important.”



She says that at this time, she’s planning to go to the Air Force.



Brayden Miller, another sophomore at Shawnee, has always planned to serve in the military and originally thought he would go active duty. However, after learning more, now he is considering a different path.



“There have been some things I want to do,” said Miller. “I have always planned to go into the service, but the more I think about it, I may join the National Guard.”



While at Fort Knox, the students also toured the General George Patton Museum of Leadership and the Army aviation facility.