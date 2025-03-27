Vice Adm. Gaucher Visits PNSY

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted Commander, Naval Submarine Forces Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, March 27.



Gaucher met with Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf, Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager Steve Fahey, Senior Executive Service, and Commodore, Submarine Squadron Two Capt. Jason Deichler to discuss critical capability upgrades on the Navy’s nuclear-powered submarines. Gaucher then met with ships’ commanding officers and project superintendents of the four fast-attack submarines currently undergoing maintenance and overhaul at the shipyard to receive updates on submarine platform readiness.



“It’s an honor to have Vice Adm. Gaucher here at the shipyard to see how Portsmouth is continuing to push boundaries to drive innovation and challenge delivery schedules while maintaining a focus on our workforce and the Sailors as our customer,” said Oberdorf. “We are proudly supporting the fleet by delivering fully modernized attack submarines enabling America’s Warfighting Navy to get more ready players on the field to deter adversaries around the globe.”



Gaucher toured USS Hampton (SSN 767) project spaces and crew workspaces on the pier with Hampton Commanding Officer Cmdr. Grant Wanier and Production Resources Officer Capt. William Sumsion. Gaucher also toured USS North Dakota (SSN 784) and received a project update from North Dakota Commanding Officer Cmdr. Trey Kennard and Project Superintendent Andy Stark. While onboard North Dakota, Gaucher recognized Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Brady McDonald for exhibiting exemplary watchstanding principles and his technical expertise as Auxiliary Division Leading Petty Officer.



Concluding the visit, Gaucher toured the Inside Machine Shop, led by Shop Superintendent Justin Orr where he received a brief on major machining upgrades, optimization initiatives, the implementation of innovations, and highlighted the use of next generation technologies, including cold spray and additive manufacturing.



“Vice Adm. Gaucher’s visit to PNSY underscores the Navy’s commitment to warfighting readiness and technological innovation,” said Deichler. “For 250 years, our Navy has led the world in maritime dominance—and that edge starts with the warriors here at PNSY.



As the submarine force lead for additive manufacturing, I’m proud to highlight the strides our

shipyard team has made. From sails to atoms to advanced manufacturing, PNSY and the Sailors at Squadron TWO continue to lead the fleet in returning our submarines to sea—tougher, stronger, and ready to win,” said Deichler.



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first-time quality service, on budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon.

