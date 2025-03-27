Military Rotorcraft Leaders Unite at Avalon to Tackle Indo-Pacific Aviation Sustainment

Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Laboe, an AH-64E Apache helicopter pilot assigned to 16th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Laboe, an AH-64E Apache helicopter pilot assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, outlines the AH-64E’s key features and capabilities to a delegate at the 2025 Avalon International Airshow at Avalon, Australia, March 25, 2025. The Apache’s participation at Avalon 2025 supports Australia’s Project LAND 4503, as the Australian Army prepares for its first deliveries of the same aircraft in late 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia) see less | View Image Page

AVALON, Australia – On March 26, 2025, military aviation leaders and defense industry experts from across the Indo-Pacific convened at the Indo-Pacific Military Rotorcraft Symposium (IPMRS) to discuss the future of rotorcraft sustainment and integration in the region’s evolving strategic environment.



Hosted jointly by the Australian Army Aviation Command and Boeing Defence Australia, during the 2025 Avalon International Airshow, the symposium brought together senior leaders from Australia, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Themed “Aviation Sustainment in the Indo-Pacific,” the symposium focused on strengthening partnerships and developing regional capacity for maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade (MRO&U) operations—vital components in ensuring platform resilience and readiness in an increasingly contested domain.



“It’s all about trust,” said Maj. Gen. David Hafner, Commander Australian Army Aviation Command. “Sustaining the force is built on that foundation of trust, which is earned when we prove ourselves reliable. That starts with our people—the ones operating our platforms, maintaining them, and enabling the mission across the Indo-Pacific.”



Panel discussions and technical sessions underscored the importance of Australia’s Sovereign Defence Industrial Priorities, particularly the need for scalable MRO&U capabilities to support a growing helicopter fleet that includes the AH-64E Apache, UH-60M Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook.



“It’s not just about new aircraft—it's about how we set the underpinning architecture that supports them,” Maj. Gen. Hafner added. “We are setting conditions for a robust, resilient domestic support base through a coordinated effort with our industry partners.”



Amy List, managing director of Boeing Defence Australia, echoed that sentiment during her address.



“It’s really exciting to talk about the machines—they are critical—but they don’t do anything without the people who look after them each and every day,” List said. “Through the acquisition of the Apache, we’re growing a regional workforce, building aviation skills from the ground up, and working in an integrated manner with Army to ensure mission readiness.”



Presenters at the symposium included leaders from U.S. I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.K. 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force. Topics ranged from logistics challenges and regional sustainment strategies to case studies on the MH-60R Seahawk.



A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Future Aviation Sustainment Challenges in the Indo-Pacific” featuring leaders from Army Aviation Command, Joint Aviation Systems Division, Boeing Defence Australia, Lockheed Martin Australia and Aviation Australia.



U.S. participation in Avalon 2025 and the Indo-Pacific Military Rotorcraft Symposium was anchored by the presence of AH-64E Apache crews from the U.S. Army’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, who are collaborating closely with the Australian Army ahead of the latter’s acquisition of 29 AH-64Es under Project LAND 4503.



“Our participation in Avalon 2025 is an opportunity to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Australian Army aviation forces,” said Col. Tyler Cody, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade commander. “The AH-64E Apache represents a transformational capability for battlefield aviation, and we are proud to stand alongside our Australian counterparts as they introduce this aircraft into their fleet.”



The two forces already share a bilateral pilot exchange program, with one Australian pilot currently embedded in 16CAB operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and others operating across the U.S. Army Aviation enterprise.



IPMRS 2025 marked only the second iteration of the symposium, building on the momentum of its inaugural gathering in 2023. This year’s attendance and agenda signaled a growing recognition of the need for coordinated aviation sustainment efforts across the Indo-Pacific.



“We are currently undergoing one of the most significant transformations in our history,” Maj. Gen. Hafner said in closing. “But we’re not doing it alone. We are doing it with everyone here today—our military and industry partners. Events like this are how we tell our story and continue to build that trust together.”