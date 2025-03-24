Joint Region Marianas’ 2024 Service Members of the Year are honored during awards ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer | 250326-N-ML137-1024 TUMON, Guam (March 26, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer | 250326-N-ML137-1024 TUMON, Guam (March 26, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, accepts the 2024 Senior Service Member of the Year award on behalf of Staff Sgt. Marcellous Dixon from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Command Master Chief William Webster, senior enlisted leader of JRM, during an awards ceremony and luncheon at United Services Organization (USO) Tumon Bay center, March 26. The purpose of the awards is to recognize the hard work, dedication and superior performance of service members from each military branch across the island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer) see less | View Image Page

Joint Region Marianas (JRM) held an awards ceremony at United Services Organization (USO) Tumon Bay center to announce the region’s junior and senior service members of the year, March 26.



Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, JRM, congratulated all of the nominees and awarded Senior Service Member of the Year to Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Marcellous Dixon, assigned to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, and Junior Service Member of the Year to Navy Aviation Technician 3rd Class Dominick Donley, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during the ceremony.



The other nominees for the junior category were; Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Little, assigned to MCB Camp Blaz; Army Specialist Manuel Jesus Quenga, assigned to Guam National Guard supporting Task Force Talon (TFT); and Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Erik Herman, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia (USCGFM) Sector Guam. The other nominees for the senior category were; Army Sgt. Michail Fitch, assigned to TFT; Coast Guard Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Shane Concepcion, assigned to USCGFM/Sector Guam; and Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jordan McNeil, assigned to HSC-25.



“You all represent the top performers in your units,” DeVore said during the ceremony. “I’m excited to recognize your elite performance and want to thank you for your contributions to the joint force. Unity is our strength and you all are dedicated to the mission in your fields and are executing it to the max.”



While the two winners were off-island during the ceremony, the other six nominated service members from across Guam were joined by their leadership and families to be recognized for their conduct both on and off duty during 2024.



“Out here there's one island, one Guam, and we're all serving together increasing our joint warfighting advantage,” said Command Master Chief William Webster, senior enlisted leader of JRM. “We’re about as joint of an area as you can get. The service members being recognized today have shown great regard for how they conduct themselves from day to day, and they have demonstrated sustained excellence throughout the year.”



U.S. Marine Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted leader of MCB Camp Blaz, accepted the 2024 Senior Service Member of the Year award on behalf of Dixon who was in Washington D.C. to receive the Marine Corps Installations Command Marine of the Year award. Dixon operated above his pay grade as MCB Camp Blaz’s legal chief. He was the Headquarters Company Gunnery Sergeant where he focussed on mentorship and training his junior Marines as well as service members from other branches. Dixon also supported the local community by coordinating events like Toys for Tots, supply drives, beach clean-ups, and mentorship with local high school students in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.



“Staff Sgt. Dixon is a phenomenal Marine, always good-spirited if you know him,” Soto said. “He will always say ‘yes’ to everything that you need him to get done at a moment’s notice no matter what and doesn’t complain. This is just a testament of who he is and what he does for us at Camp Blaz and for the mission here on Guam.”



Like Dixon, Donley’s impact extended beyond his primary duties. As an avionics shift supervisor, inspector and plane captain for his squadron, he led his team in conducting hundreds of maintenance items and inspections necessary to maintain their MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, directly supporting 23 lifesaving search and rescue operations and medical evacuation missions on behalf of JRM. He was hand selected to deploy with forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) to support their Amphibious Integration Certification and Operation Iron Fist. He also helped his Sailors complete numerous qualifications, supported his command’s physical fitness readiness as an assistant command fitness leader, and organized recreational events as president of HSC 25’s Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions.



“AT3 Donely is one of my strongest Sailors who far exceeds the work,” said Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Sergio Barron with HSC-25. “I absolutely love being his chief.”



The purpose of the JRM Service Member of the Year awards is to highlight the exceptional dedication of those serving in Guam’s joint environment. Whether setting the standard of excellence in their fields, mentoring junior service members, or giving back to the local community, each service member recognized has contributed above and beyond the mission requirements.



“What you do matters,” Webster said. “Folks are going to follow you. You are leaders, whether you’re an E-1 or O-10 you’re a leader. You are the image that others want to be so keep doing good things, keep doing the right thing, and get better every day. Let’s continue to support all the services on Guam.”