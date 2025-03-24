Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: March snow at Fort McCoy

    March snow at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sign for Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow March 20, 2025. Between March...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Signs for Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow March 20, 2025.

    Between March 19-20, 2025, more than 6 inches of snow blanketed the installation in snow, leaving a wintry scene all across the post. (

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

