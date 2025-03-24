Photo Essay: March snow at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sign for Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow March 20, 2025. Between March...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sign for Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow March 20, 2025. Between March 19-20, 2025, more than 6 inches of snow blanketed the installation in snow, leaving a wintry scene all across the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Signs for Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow March 20, 2025.



Between March 19-20, 2025, more than 6 inches of snow blanketed the installation in snow, leaving a wintry scene all across the post. (



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



