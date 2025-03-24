Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force flies Seabees back from exercise

    BELLE CHASSE, La. (Mar. 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    A C-130 Hercules assigned to Flight Logistics Support Squadron 54 flew Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 Seabees home from a Command Post Exercise (CPX) to their home base in Gulfport
    Miss., March 21, 2025.

    Although brief, the 25-minute flight from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans to the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center marked a battalion first for the CPXs, which are typically smaller-scale exercises intended to test communications equipment and practices.

    The Seabees, organized under NMCB-11’s 1st Airfield Construction Company (ACC-1), are one of the battalion’s newly-formed companies intended to deploy independently and execute specialized construction missions across the Pacific’s many islands.

    As such, coordinating rapid troop deployment, especially with the Air Force, is a key area of focus for the Naval Construction Force in their efforts to ensure flexibility and speed in the Indo-Pacific region.

    NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms., as part of the Naval Construction Force (NCF). The NCF is a vital component in U.S. Maritime Strategy and is comprised
    of deployable battalions capable of providing contingency construction, disaster preparation and recovery support, humanitarian assistance, and combat operations support for regional partners and combatant commanders.

