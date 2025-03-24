Air Force flies Seabees back from exercise

Courtesy Photo | BELLE CHASSE, La. (Mar. 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BELLE CHASSE, La. (Mar. 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 prepare to fly on a C-130 Hercules, assigned to Flight Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 54, to return to Gulfport, Ms., as part of a command post exercise in Belle Chasse, La., on Mar. 21, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms., as part of the Naval Construction Force. (Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

A C-130 Hercules assigned to Flight Logistics Support Squadron 54 flew Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 Seabees home from a Command Post Exercise (CPX) to their home base in Gulfport

Miss., March 21, 2025.



Although brief, the 25-minute flight from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans to the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center marked a battalion first for the CPXs, which are typically smaller-scale exercises intended to test communications equipment and practices.



The Seabees, organized under NMCB-11’s 1st Airfield Construction Company (ACC-1), are one of the battalion’s newly-formed companies intended to deploy independently and execute specialized construction missions across the Pacific’s many islands.



As such, coordinating rapid troop deployment, especially with the Air Force, is a key area of focus for the Naval Construction Force in their efforts to ensure flexibility and speed in the Indo-Pacific region.



NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms., as part of the Naval Construction Force (NCF). The NCF is a vital component in U.S. Maritime Strategy and is comprised

of deployable battalions capable of providing contingency construction, disaster preparation and recovery support, humanitarian assistance, and combat operations support for regional partners and combatant commanders.