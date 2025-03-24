Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Safety and Occupational Health Department (N35)

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The Navy Region Hawaii Safety and Occupational Health team (N35) poses for a photo at...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The Navy Region Hawaii Safety and Occupational Health team (N35) poses for a photo at Navy Region Hawaii headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The primary mission of N35 is to ensure compliance with safety regulations and continually improve safety standards through the integration of a Safety Management System (SMS). By employing a structured SMS approach, they enhance risk management and ensure the safety program aligns with applicable laws and Navy standards. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

The Safety and Occupational Health program is managed by a team of dedicated safety professionals who oversee safety programs across Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands (PMRF).



The Safety and Occupational Health (N35) program is one of more than 30 N-Codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N-Codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-Code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-Codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-Code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Marlo Valdez is the safety program director for CNRH.



The Safety and Occupational Health program is managed by the Regional Safety Office (RSO), located on JBPHH in Building 150, Room 114.



The RSO ensures that safety policies are implemented effectively, offering technical and administrative guidance on occupational safety. RSO supports CNRH by helping to identify hazards, ensuring compliance, and fostering a culture of safety.



CNRH’s RSO is staffed by the program director and a safety specialist who oversee and improve safety programs for PMRF and JBPHH, with a focus on integrating the Safety Management System (SMS), a set of policies and procedures used to reduce workplace accidents and illnesses, streamline safety processes, and reduce risks.



The RSO’s primary mission is to ensure compliance with safety regulations and continually improve safety standards through the integration of a SMS. By employing a structured SMS approach, they enhance risk management and ensure the safety program aligns with applicable laws and Navy standards.



“By applying this framework, we are better equipped to make informed safety decisions, identify risks early, and implement effective interventions, helping both PMRF and JBPHH maintain a mishap-free environment,” explained Valdez.



The RSO’s SMS allows the department to manage safety proactively while providing both installations with a safe and healthy workplace environment despite limited staff.



“Our office is crucial in maintaining a high standard of workplace safety, preventing accidents, and promoting the well-being of personnel,” explained Valdez. “The implementation of a safety management system enhances our ability to anticipate and manage risks, ensuring the command can operate safely and efficiently. And our commitment to continuous improvement in safety protocols helps to protect both employees and assets while ensuring mission readiness.”



Valdez said she is proud of her office’s ability to support two major installations while continuously improving safety outcomes.



“Our team's commitment to excellence ensures that we provide effective and adaptable safety solutions in a dynamic environment,” she said.



Valdez noted that even with a small team, they remain passionate about ensuring the highest safety standards.



“Through our expertise, we have successfully implemented improvements that enhance overall safety management,” she said. “Both members are equally vital, and our collective effort has been instrumental in advancing the safety program’s effectiveness across installations.”



For more information on the Safety and Occupational Health Department, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Safety/, call (808) 473-1165, or email marlo.t.valdez.civ@us.navy.mil.