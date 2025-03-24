Team Charleston NCO shapes tomorrow’s Airmen

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Foundational mentorship is the key to developing exceptional Airmen, according to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antigone Bagtas, 628th FSS First Term Enlisted Course noncommissioned officer in charge.



Tasked with guiding junior enlisted members through their transition into the operational Air Force, Bagtas provides essential knowledge and fosters key relationships to set them up for success.



“We give them a plethora of information throughout that course,” Bagtas said. “We also teach them skills that they need for the remainder of their career.”



She hopes Airmen leave FTEC not only trained, but also properly mentored as they begin their careers.



As Bagtas teaches junior Airmen, her focus is on helping them develop a positive outlook. With perspective at the forefront, she uses her eight and a half years of experience to teach resiliency, emotional intelligence, and financial management throughout the four-day course.



When Bagtas went through the course, she said she didn’t fully grasp the importance of the knowledge she was given until later in her career. Not wanting the new Airmen to walk the same road, Bagtas teaches in a way that helps the Airmen retain and utilize pertinent information.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Whitney Burton, 628th FSS development advisor, stated Bagtas revamped the program to be more digestible, engaging, and respectful of everyone’s time.



“Airmen leave her class far better than when they enter,” Burton said. “They love her style of teaching and speak fondly of FTEC.”



Bagtas builds relationships and camaraderie with the students with her personable and caring nature. After leaving the course it is not uncommon for the Airmen to keep in contact with her.



“Networking is the most important thing that you will do in your Air Force career,” Bagtas said. “FTEC is the start of it.”



The vision of FTEC is to help Airmen open their minds to the impact they will have in the U.S. Air Force, no matter their career field. Bagtas helps Team Charleston’s newest Airmen see their place in the U.S. Air Force and joint base mission.



“FTEC is about growing new Airmen into the Airmen of tomorrow,” Burton said. “Staff Sgt. Bagtas does this without fail.”

