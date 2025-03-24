Makin Island Sailor Fulfils Lifelong Passion of becoming Navy Cook

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kim Malate’s naval career is a remarkable story of passion, adaptability, and a constant pursuit of excellence. When he first joined the Navy in 2016, Malate never imagined he would become a Boatswain's Mate (BM). However, that initial career choice led him on a journey to eventually blend his love for food with his service to the nation.



Before he became a BM, Malate dreamed of a career surrounding his passion for food and hospitality, using his education in hotel and restaurant management.



“I grew up in a kitchen where you were expected to already know how to cook by the age of six,” Malate recalled. “I was already cooking Filipino dishes at a young age which led me to pursue the degree I have now.”



However, when he enlisted in the Navy Reserves, the opportunity to become a Culinary Specialist wasn’t available, so he chose the BM rate as the only way to begin his military career.



"I didn’t have the luxury of choosing exactly what I wanted at first," Malate shared. "I wanted to join the Navy and serve, but the Culinary Specialist (CS) rating wasn’t open. So, I went with what was available, and BM was the only way I could join."



Despite his initial reservations, Malate’s time as a BM helped shape him into the Sailor he is today. He spent time in Riverine Coastal Squadron One (CRS1), gaining experience and developing the skills that would prove essential throughout his career. It was here that he learned the importance of teamwork, adaptability, and discipline in high-pressure environments.

No matter the role, Malate’s commitment to being the best never changed. Even in a career that started with uncertainty, he has always approached his work with an unwavering drive for excellence.



“I’ve always believed that if you’re going to do something, you do it to the best of your ability,” said Malate. "That mindset keeps me moving forward, even when things got tough. I want to raise the bar in everything I do."



Aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Malate reaffirmed what he already knew. His true passion is in his culinary skills and ability to share his talents with the crew. Watching the CSs in the galley gave him the impetus he needed to make that final push to make a change. With hard work and perseverance, he made the conversion from Reserves to active duty to fulfill the role he was meant for. Malate is now able to apply his hospitality expertise to serve his fellow Sailors, proving that perseverance and passion can guide one’s path through the Navy.



“I was happy”, stated Malate. “I utilized my time going down to the galley, helping them in any way, especially the junior Sailors. As an experienced cook, I showed them you have to take pride in what you do.”



Settling into his new role, Malate looks to the future with optimism. His story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the courage to make change.

