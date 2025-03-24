Elite U.S. Navy Program Qualifies 300th Specialist in 63 Year History

Photo By Damian Barton | SUITLAND, Md. (Feb. 14, 2025) — Sonar Technician (Surface) First Class Petty Officer...... read more read more Photo By Damian Barton | SUITLAND, Md. (Feb. 14, 2025) — Sonar Technician (Surface) First Class Petty Officer Alexander Schooley (left), originally from Rochester, New York, shakes hands with Sonar Technician (Surface) Master Chief Petty Officer Will Hutton, the Acoustic Intelligence leading chief petty officer at the Office of Naval Intelligence Farragut Technical Analysis Center, in front of the ACINT graduate wall after placing Schooley’s name alongside previous ACINT Specialists. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Damian Barton) see less | View Image Page

SUITLAND, Md. – In 1962, the Acoustic Intelligence (ACINT) program was developed during the Cold War to train U.S. Navy Sonar Technicians in the art and craft of identifying enemy vessels based on acoustic signals detected in the ocean. Like finding a needle in a haystack, it takes incredible patience and skill to locate new acoustic signals that are then collected and analyzed to determine the capabilities and tactics of our adversaries.



Although technological and geopolitical landscapes have evolved since the program’s inception, today’s ACINT specialists, or riders, carry on this mission and continue to be a force multiplier, bringing their experience, training, and technical skills to commanders and decision makers alike.



“The ACINT specialist program delivers highly trained specialists to the fleet decision makers, both at sea and ashore.” said Sonar Technician (Surface) Master Chief Will Hutton, the surface ACINT leading chief petty officer at the Office of Naval Intelligence Farragut Technical Analysis Center. “No one knows the adversary and can better prepare the unit they are supporting than an ACINT specialist.”



To qualify as an ACINT specialist requires a strong desire to learn, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to continuously excel in their profession. The program demands the best and brightest talent the Navy has to offer, which is why, despite over 60 years of operation, it has only recently qualified its 300th rider. Sonar Technician (Surface) Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Schooley qualified in February 2025 and joined the elite ranks of the most advanced anti-submarine warfare operators in the U.S. Navy.



Originally from Rochester, New York, Schooley began his naval career in 2014 when his desire to learn technical skills brought him to a Navy recruiter’s office. Knowing he wanted a career that allowed him to learn these skills through a hands-on approach, Schooley enlisted as a surface sonar technician or STG.



“What really drew me to STG as a rating was the technical skills and working with some electronics,” said Schooley. “I wanted to get more out of the Navy than just being an engineer or something of that nature so when I was offered sonar technician, it really piqued my interest.”



In 2021, while working acoustic analysis, Schooley took the first steps towards becoming an ACINT specialist. During a conversation with a mentor and shipmate, it was recommended that he would be a good candidate for the program. From there, Schooley submitted his package and, upon acceptance, spent the next two years devoting himself to the training process.



“Early on in my career I got to understand just briefly kind of who they are and what they do,” said Schooley. “I was introduced to one of my friends, who is a qualified ACINT specialist, and was recruited for the program. My eyes were opened to all the responsibilities and the things that we do here.”



Headquartered at ONI in Suitland, Maryland, the ACINT specialist program is a rigorous, 18-to-24-month self-paced training course that emphasizes independence and technical and practical knowledge. The program teaches students an in-depth understanding of oceanography, sonar processing, collection procedures and all aspects of naval platforms and characteristics, making it one of the most challenging programs the Navy has to offer. Over the course of its 63-year history, the ACINT program has qualified only 300 specialists, with Schooley being the 66th surface sonar technician in the history of the program to earn the ACINT designation.



For Schooley, persevering through long hours of studying, countless memorizations, and passing the final board made his accomplishment all the more rewarding and motivated him to embrace the duties and responsibilities of being an ACINT specialist.



“I was ecstatic and really happy that I overcame all of the long hours of studying and some of the difficulties in retaining some of the information,” he said. “I’m ready to take on that responsibility because once you get qualified, it’s not just over. You now have to wear the mantel and live up to the responsibilities of completing the job.”



The demanding nature of the ACINT training program and lifestyle is not for every Sailor, but for those who are ready to rise to the challenge and are dedicated to learning the skills, they can expect to be part of a close-knit group of professionals. With their unique and highly specialized training, ACINT specialists have the ability to support information sharing and affect operations across multiple commands and warfare domains.



“I’m looking forward to going underway and actually exercising the skills that I have,” said Schooley. “Being in the Navy, I think the greatest part is going underway and being an ACINT specialist, you get to work with a lot of the different commands, a lot of different people. I get to train and work with many different people and develop long lasting relationships.”



While the general ACINT mission has remained much the same as its Cold War origins, the demand for highly skilled ACINT specialists continues to grow in order to counter increasing threats from adversaries while delivering strategic and tactical warfighting advantage to the fleet. Upon passing their final board, fully qualified ACINT specialists can expect to apply their knowledge and skills at sea where they’re needed most.



“Once they do pass, we’re looking to get them to the sea duty UIC [unit identification code] here at ONI,” said Hutton. “Then we’ll send them out supporting surface ships and submarines, SURTAS [Surveillance Towed Array Sensor] vessels; depends on what the fleet commander’s request of what we can fulfill.”



As Schooley looks forward to this next stage in his career, he shares his advice for any Sailor considering the ACINT program as the future of their career.



“My one piece of advice would be to really know what you’re getting into,” said Schooley. “Anyone can do it. It’s really about the mentality that you have coming here and then, as long as you study hard and put everything you have for it, you can finish this.”



The Office of Naval Intelligence delivers war-winning maritime expertise that promotes our Nation's prosperity and security, deters aggression, and provides options to our leaders.