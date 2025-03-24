Corps of Engineers seeks comments on river sand placement site in Winona County, Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environment Assessment, or EA, for a proposed river sand placement site in Winona County, Minnesota. The sand will be beneficially used by Fastenal Company for construction of a warehouse.



The proposed project is to place up to 100,000 cubic yards of dredged material, or river sand, at the Badger site. The material would be dredged from nearby dredge cuts, barged to the Port Authority transfer site, unloaded directly from barges into dump trucks, and then hauled two miles to the site. Dredged material would be placed mechanically on the Badger site over a two-to-three-week period each year starting in spring 2025 for approximately five years or until the 100,000 cubic yard need is met.



The proposed project would have temporary minor adverse effects to noise, air, wildlife and traffic.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than April 27. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



Dredging the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel is a critical component to ensure the movement of commercial goods. To maintain the channel, the St. Paul District removes around 1 million cubic yards of dredged material, or river sand, every year. This is enough material to fill US Bank Stadium. Maintaining the navigation channel is vital to the regional economy.



