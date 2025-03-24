Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Continental Soldier: Answering the call to freedom

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    By Henry Howe
    Director, Fort Jackson Museum Community

    When the American Revolution began on April 19, 1775, the colonies relied on local militias to defend their homes. However, as the war intensified, it became clear that an organized, centralized army was necessary to challenge the British.

    In response, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, appointing General George Washington as its commander. Men from all walks of life answered the call, united by their commitment to American independence.

    The typical Continental Soldier was an ordinary citizen, farmers, tradesmen, and laborers, who set aside their livelihoods to serve. Many had little formal military training and faced immense hardships, including shortages of ammunition, inadequate supplies, and extreme weather conditions.

    Despite these challenges, their determination and resilience allowed them to stand against the highly trained and well-equipped British forces.
    A defining moment for the Continental Army came on Dec. 26, 1776, when Washington led his troops across the ice-filled Delaware River during a fierce storm.

    This surprise attack resulted in a crucial victory over Hessian mercenaries at the Battle of Trenton, reinvigorating the army and shifting momentum in the war. Though issues of discipline and supply shortages persisted, the unwavering spirit of the Continental Soldier became a cornerstone in the fight for American independence.

