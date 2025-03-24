374 LRS Vehicle Management Flight named USAF Team of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 374th Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 374th Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight was named the U.S. Air Force Vehicle Management Team of the Year for their exceptional support, innovation, and mission impact across U.S. Pacific Air Forces.



The flight is responsible for maintaining and managing 1,000 peacetime and War Reserve Materiel (WRM) vehicles at Yokota Air Base and seven globally separated units across PACAF. The team conducts both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, ranging from preventative servicing to engine replacements and major overhauls.



“Synchronized logistics at the Pacific’s premier hub simply is not possible without an exceptional Vehicle Management Flight like the one here at Yokota,” said Maj Melody Chong, 374 LRS Director of Operations. “This much-deserved recognition validates the hard work this team puts in around the clock to support Yokota Air Base, theater requirements, our joint force, and our Allies and mission partners.”



During the period, the flight supported recovery operations following a CV-22 Osprey mishap in late November 2023, near Yakushima, Japan. In response, the team worked alongside four squadrons to rapidly process and transport four mission-critical vehicles in just eight hours, ensuring the dignified transfer of the fallen service members. Their efforts underscored the Air Force’s unwavering commitment to honoring its own while demonstrating exceptional operational readiness and coordination under time-sensitive conditions.



In addition, the team sustained the 730th Air Mobility Squadron’s $52 million fleet, completing 642 work orders and logging 6,400 labor hours. Their efforts enabled 6,900 missions, moving 23,000 tons of cargo and transporting 82,000 passengers across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



“Keeping the fleet mission-ready is a 24/7 job, but seeing the impact—thousands of missions flown, passengers moved, and tons of cargo delivered—makes it all worth it,” said Master Sgt Steffan Gray, 374 LRS Vehicle Management Flight Chief.



Strengthening U.S.-Japan relations remains a key priority for Yokota. The team developed four multinational training courses, instructing 12 U.S. and Japanese technicians on 36 core tasks. They also launched Yokota’s first-ever vehicle partnership program, enhancing bilateral cooperation.



“Launching Yokota’s first-ever vehicle partnership program is just the beginning,” said Gray. “We’re working to meet U.S. Forces Japan and 374th Airlift Wing priorities by strengthening our enduring U.S.-Japan alliance.”



Additionally, the team revamped the WRM program, securing 41 new vehicle authorizations, eliminating 75,000 unnecessary inspections, and reducing workload by 3,500 hours through three bilingual checklists.



“Efficiency isn’t just about speed; it’s about smart resource management,” said Gray. “These changes improve readiness and mission capability.”



The 374 LRS Vehicle Management Flight continues to lead in mission readiness, innovation, and excellence, setting the standard for Air Force logistics operations worldwide.