The Drill Master: Preserving Tradition and Excellence at Marine Barracks Washington

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Pizano, drill master at Marine Barracks Washington, stands in front of the ceremonial bell holding a copy of the 1966 Ceremonies Manual at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., March 26, 2025. The drill master is responsible for ensuring that all Marines at Marine Barracks Washington are proficient in both military and ceremonial drill. As we prepare for the 2025 Parade Season, honoring the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday, the role of the drill master remains vital in maintaining the precision and discipline that define the "Oldest Post of the Corps." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marine Barracks Washington continues to uphold the standard of ceremonial excellence established by 8th & I Marines since 1801, a legacy further solidified by the inaugural Friday Evening Parade on July 5, 1957. As the "Oldest Post of the Corps" prepares for the 2025 Parade Season, which serves to honor the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, the role of the Drill Master remains vital to maintaining the precision and discipline that have come to define these iconic ceremonies.



The duty of each Marine at 8th & I includes upholding the highest standard of ceremonial excellence, but the Drill Masters bear the responsibility. At the “Oldest Post of Corps”, Drill Master Gunnery Sgt. Pizano is entrusted with teaching Marines under his charge every facet of military and ceremonial drill, reinforcing the discipline and traditions that have been passed down for 250 years.



“The best part about being the Drill Master is the weight of being in charge of nothing but responsible for so much. It impacts the Marines, it impacts subsections, it impacts highly visible ceremonies, it impacts the history of the Barracks,” Pizano said with passion. “If the Commandant of the Marine Corps is doing an event, we ensure it is done flawlessly.”



At the heart of the Barracks’ mission is the dual responsibility of its Marines: serving as both tactically proficient warfighters and custodians of the Corps’ rich history and traditions. This unique charge requires an unyielding commitment to precision, discipline, and excellence in ceremonial drill. “You’re not just a Gunnery Sergeant Drill Master; you’re a Gunnery Sergeant of Marines. When you own that narrative, you not only look at things through an operational lens, but also through a personnel lens,” said Pizano, explaining the dichotomy of his role. “You need to look at what needs to be accomplished and who is affected by that accomplishment.”



The Drill Master and Assistant Drill Master are instrumental in ensuring that every Marine under their guidance not only meets but surpasses the expectations set by Marine Barracks Washington. Gunnery Sgt. Pizano’s leadership, discipline, and keen attention to detail are critical in preserving the Barracks' longstanding reputation for excellence. “What you’ll find with the staff noncommissioned officers who have been blessed with this opportunity is that they come from around the Marine Corps with a wealth of experience and knowledge, yet they are humble and possess great humility,” Pizano reflected. “They’re Marines who will make sure the mission gets accomplished no matter the time or effort put into it.”



Since its founding in 1801, 8th & I has cultivated a culture built on honor, precision, and an unwavering commitment to Marine Corps traditions. The guidance and expertise of experienced Drill Masters ensure that each Marine upholds the high standards set by those who came before them.



“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of a timeless institution and to play a role in executing high-visibility events with precision,” Pizano said. “If you look around, you’ll see veterans and active-duty Marines snapping to attention when the Marine Corps Hymn plays. It’s a priceless and humbling experience, and we get our opportunity to keep our tradition alive.”