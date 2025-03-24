New Point Mugu Police Substation provides increased capability and mission readiness

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 20, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 20, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Aliya Jenkins cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony for the Point Mugu Police Substation, Mar 20. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 26, 2025) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of its new Police Substation onboard Point Mugu during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Mar. 20.



The substation, located at Building 160, offers a brand-new environment for Naval Security Forces (NSF) personnel assigned for duty onboard Point Mugu; which is one of three major installations within the NBVC command.



“Finally,” said Lt. Nova Love, security officer, NBVC. “After twenty-five years, NBVC finally has the capability to conduct guard mount onboard Point Mugu, eliminating the arduous shift change process from Port Hueneme.”



Prior to the new sub-station, NSF personnel were required to conduct guard mount turn-over during shift changes at Port Hueneme, then drive or shuttle to Point Mugu for duty, following the merger of the two installations in 2000; a lengthy process that could take over an hour.



“The new police building was years in the making and one of my top priorities,” said Capt. Dan “DB” Brown, command officer, NBVC. “It greatly enhances the ability of NSF to effectively and efficiently deliver on our core mission of securing our base while improving the quality of life of NSF personnel standing the watch.”



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Deasia Dozier agrees.



“The new substation greatly improves operational capability and Sailor’s quality of life,” said Dozier. “For many years our team has fought through scheduling and logistic challenges of standing watch at Point Mugu, which is amplified with real world demands such as child care and emergencies.”



Capt. Brown said completing this project was a team effort.



“It was all hands-on deck to get over the finish line,” said Brown. “It required multiple commanding officers, public works officers, and security officers to overcome challenges and bring this project to realization. It is a critical step forward in improvement, allowing for faster guard mount, response times and an opportunity to be better connected to the installation.”



The approximately $8 million special funding project originated in 2022 after years of planning. The building includes a secure weapon locker, administrative offices, training area, and storage space.



