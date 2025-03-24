Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake

    Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake

    Photo By Stacey Reese | The Kaw Lake Dam is home to two nesting eagles, marking the second consecutive year...... read more read more

    KAW CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    This is the second year we have seen eagles in this nest. They hatched two eaglets last season.

    Eagles build some of the largest nests of any birds. The nests are often made in tall trees or on cliffs and can be reused and added to over several years.

    Eagles are monogamous and often return to the same nest each year. It is not uncommon for an eagle pair to stay together for life.

    Eagles gather a variety of materials for their nest, including twigs, grasses, and moss - but they may also use fish bones, feathers and even human-made objects like string or plastic. They line their nests with softer materials like feathers to make it more comfortable.

    Nesting season typically begins in winter or early spring, with eggs hatching after about 35 days. Female eagles usually lay 1 to 3 eggs.

    Both parents take turns incubating the eggs, and once they hatch, both parents share the responsibility of feeding and protecting the chicks

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:56
    Story ID: 493767
    Location: KAW CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nesting eagles spotted near Kaw Lake
    Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake
    Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake
    Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eagles
    USACE
    Oklahoma
    Tulsa District
    Kaw Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download