Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake

Photo By Stacey Reese | The Kaw Lake Dam is home to two nesting eagles, marking the second consecutive year...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | The Kaw Lake Dam is home to two nesting eagles, marking the second consecutive year they have been spotted in the nest. Last year, two eaglets were successfully raised. Kaw Lake is located in northern Oklahoma, near Kaw City in Garfield County, along the Arkansas River, approximately 7 miles west of Ponca City. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Official Photos by Stacey Reese/released) see less | View Image Page

This is the second year we have seen eagles in this nest. They hatched two eaglets last season.



Eagles build some of the largest nests of any birds. The nests are often made in tall trees or on cliffs and can be reused and added to over several years.



Eagles are monogamous and often return to the same nest each year. It is not uncommon for an eagle pair to stay together for life.



Eagles gather a variety of materials for their nest, including twigs, grasses, and moss - but they may also use fish bones, feathers and even human-made objects like string or plastic. They line their nests with softer materials like feathers to make it more comfortable.



Nesting season typically begins in winter or early spring, with eggs hatching after about 35 days. Female eagles usually lay 1 to 3 eggs.



Both parents take turns incubating the eggs, and once they hatch, both parents share the responsibility of feeding and protecting the chicks