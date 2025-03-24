This is the second year we have seen eagles in this nest. They hatched two eaglets last season.
Eagles build some of the largest nests of any birds. The nests are often made in tall trees or on cliffs and can be reused and added to over several years.
Eagles are monogamous and often return to the same nest each year. It is not uncommon for an eagle pair to stay together for life.
Eagles gather a variety of materials for their nest, including twigs, grasses, and moss - but they may also use fish bones, feathers and even human-made objects like string or plastic. They line their nests with softer materials like feathers to make it more comfortable.
Nesting season typically begins in winter or early spring, with eggs hatching after about 35 days. Female eagles usually lay 1 to 3 eggs.
Both parents take turns incubating the eggs, and once they hatch, both parents share the responsibility of feeding and protecting the chicks
This work, Nesting eagles spotted at Kaw Lake, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.