Joint forces make the mission happen during Noble Panther 25-2

Photo By Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire | A U.S. Navy fuel truck sits on the flight line awaiting to refuel a F-35A Lightning II...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire | A U.S. Navy fuel truck sits on the flight line awaiting to refuel a F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Noble Panther 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2025. The 325th LRS POL flight and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Support Activity Panama City fuels teams have been leveraging their proximity to one another to train Airmen on Sister Service’s fuel procedures and equipment. This logistics synergy proved successful during Team Tyndall’s NP 25-2 exercise, where Airmen leveraged their cross-service knowledge to ensure logistical success in a simulated austere environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire) see less | View Image Page

During the 325th Fighter Wing’s recent wing wide exercise, Exercise Noble Panther 25-2, the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels management flight demonstrated joint service operations with the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Jacksonville Site, Naval Support Activity Panama City fuels teams.



The working partnership and close proximity between these units enabled Airmen to train on sister service fuels procedures and equipment, highlighting interoperability advantages that both installations could use in the event of repairs, natural disaster response or mission needs.



“The main objective for this engagement was to be able to set up for and conduct refuel, defuel, and fill stand operations, while providing the opportunity of driving and experiencing different equipment and troubleshooting common issues that may arise,” explained Robert Stevens, NSA PC hazmat supervisor.



The teams worked together, spending time at both locations to gain familiarization with the assets each have available. Airmen were able to visit the Navy base and learn the methods associated with the Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicles. The Navy team then brought fuel tracks and Sailors to Tyndall where they were introduced to procedures surrounding the F-35A Lightning II during NP 25-2 exercise.



“In a real-world environment where we are all dispersed, we will get low on assets, we’re going to have to tap into other resources and capabilities whether that be on the commercial side, host nation allies or our sister services,” said Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Wiseman, 325th LRS fuels superintendent. “If we were to ever lose fueling capabilities here at Tyndall, we could possibly rely on our local assets to get the mission complete.”



While fuel trucks may seem similar from an outside perspective, knowing proper safety precautions and practices remain paramount. Strategic engagements like this ready Airmen to adapt the agile mindset of using similar but different equipment and procedures to generate air power to dominate within contested environments.



“This was a great way for us to collaborate together,” said Stevens. “It shows how the Navy operates for Airmen and how the Air Force operates for Sailors. Having that knowledge on both ends is a great way to showcase what abilities we have.”



Exercises such as NP 25-2 help refine the skills of career fields across the wing, enabling effective support of Air Combat Command’s mission of generating and providing combat-ready forces to combatant commanders.



“This is what mission ready Airmen are all about,” stated Wiseman. “We know it will be a contested fight and there will be mission degradation, but if we keep on fighting through and are flexible in our approach, we will always be in the fight, because giving up isn’t an option.”