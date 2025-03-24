67th FGS activates at Kadena and bids final farewell to F-15C

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deactivated and the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron activated at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Boehm relinquished command of the 18th AMXS, casing the squadron guidon with U.S. Air Force Col. Randy Schwinler, 18th Maintenance Group commander, to signify the squadron’s deactivation.



Following the deactivation, Boehm received the guidon of the 67th FGS, signaling his assumption of command of the new squadron.



The realignment of maintenance Airmen, resources and responsibilities provides a more synchronized relationship between operators and maintainers. Now, the Airmen responsible for maintaining the jets will be sitting right next to the Airmen flying them.



This flattens the maintenance organizational structure and transitions aircraft maintenance units into fighter generation squadrons ultimately advancing readiness for the defense of Japan.



“We continue to seek ways to become a more capable and agile force,” said Schwinler. “This Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization builds a strong mindset between maintainers and the respective flying squadrons increasing operational readiness to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



This construct also places more emphasis on leadership at the tactical level of execution, allowing for advanced ability to tailor advocacy, policy and execution at the lowest level -- improving efficiency.



Boehm highlighted that as part of this change Airmen will be expanding upon the Fighter Integration Tactics and Training program, having Airmen work alongside maintenance units at Kadena, as well firsthand on the F-15EX Eagle II in the continental U.S., as they prepare for the transition to the arrival to Kadena.



“The FITT program will allow maintainers to work within a similar climate, in concert with dynamic force employment leadership, thereby exercising a global application essential to agile combat employment,” said Boehm.

The F-15EX includes more weapon systems, cutting-edge avionics, and enhanced offensive and defensive systems, enabling Kadena to remain equipped to address the dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific.



Airmen will focus training on adapting from an air-to-air exclusive mission to a multi-role mission, incorporating air-to-ground tactics and advanced weapon systems.



As part of the activation of the 67th FGS, the 18th Wing conducted the final flight of a Kadena F-15C, rendering a salute before its transition to becoming a maintenance training aircraft. This final flight marked the conclusion of the 45-year legacy of Eagles to fly at Kadena Air Base. It was also the final flight of any active-duty F-15C in the U.S. Air Force.



To ensure no gaps in forward-deployed fighter capabilities, the Department of Defense will maintain a steady-state presence at Kadena by deploying fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft until the arrival of the F-15EX fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.26.2025 02:48 Story ID: 493749 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 67th FGS activates at Kadena and bids final farewell to F-15C, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.