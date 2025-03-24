Top 1%: 17th TRW Celebrates Chief Master Sgt. Inductees

“Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence In All We Do”, the core values of the world’s greatest Air and Space Force.

The 17th Training Wing recognized two distinguished enlisted service members who have dedicated their careers to the betterment of Airmen and, by so doing, achieved the rank of chief master sergeant. The Goodfellow Air Force Base J9 Council hosted the 2025 Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at the Col. Charles E. Powell Event Center, on March 14.

Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Abbott, 17th Training Group senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. select Jessica Thompson, 17th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, were honored as the 17th TRW newest chief inductees.

The ceremony began with the introduction of the honorees, highlighting their accomplishments and contributions. After inductees were introduced they walked through the saber arch, a tunnel consisting of six other chief master sergeants holding up the sabers for honorees and their families to pass through. Followed by the national anthem and an invocation, reflecting the tone for the night’s purpose. Chief Master Sgt. retired Breana Oliver, 2025 Chief Recognition Ceremony guest speaker, gave the newly inducted chiefs inspiring words for the new milestone of their careers.

A candle-lighting ceremony took place, symbolizing the different accomplishments a chief earns as they rise in the ranks. The event concluded with the presentation of mementos to the honorees, recognizing their achievements and leaving attendees with a lasting impression of the event.

The event brought together family, friends and colleagues of the inductees as they were publicly recognized for their dedication and commitment. “Becoming chief isn’t a small fleet,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Zengerle, 315th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader. “Your families are proud of you and your teammates are proud, it’s an honor.”

