Joint Munitions Command’s chaplain advances to major

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | During a promotion ceremony on March 7 at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | During a promotion ceremony on March 7 at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (right), the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, affixed a gold oak leaf to Chaplain (Maj.) Simon Jackson’s left shoulder, with assistance from Jackson’s wife, Kristen Jackson. (Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — In a ceremony filled with heartfelt sentiment, Chaplain Simon Jackson of the Joint Munitions Command was officially promoted from the rank of captain to major.



“This moment is not about recognition, rank, or promotion,” Jackson said. “It is a reaffirmation that God is the one who calls, equips, and sustains, and it is about the people — those who have walked alongside me, invested in me, and made this journey possible.



“I would not be the chaplain I am today without the men and women who invested in me — mentors who sharpened me, challenged me, and made me better,” Jackson added. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in ministry, it’s that none of us get where we are alone. In my time at JMC, I’ve been surrounded by leaders who have challenged me, supported me, and shown me what it means to lead with integrity.”



Jackson was commissioned as an Infantry Officer from the Army ROTC program at Morehead State University in Kentucky in 2009, and served as a Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, Assistant S3, Company Commander, and Battalion S3 before he commissioned as a Chaplain for the Texas Army National Guard in 2014.



“When we talk about lethality and what it means from the Joint Munitions Command perspective, Chaplain Jackson knows what that means, and he knows how critical it is for our fighting force,” said Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander.



Jackson’s promotion, which took place inside the Rock Island Arsenal’s Museum on March 7, marks a significant milestone in his distinguished military career, and highlights his dedication and unwavering commitment to supporting the religious, spiritual, and emotional well-being of Civilians and Soldiers alike.



“A promotion in the Army is always a big deal, but there are some milestones in your career that are more significant than others,” Anderson said. “One of the first major milestones in an Army officer’s career is that leap from being a company-grade officer to being a field-grade officer and that is the responsibility Simon has taken on.”



Jackson’s journey has been marked by tireless service, profound empathy and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by both Civilians and Soldiers.



"Simon has been a cornerstone of our community. He has provided invaluable support and guidance to our workforce,” Anderson said. “His promotion to major is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of others.”



Jackson’s compassionate approach and genuine care has made a lasting impact on JMC and earned him respect and admiration.



“JMC is unlike any organization I’ve ever been a part of, and that’s because of the people who make it what it is,” Jackson said. “I went from serving in a unit full of 18- to 25-year-olds still figuring out how to be adults to an organization where the average age is 45, and half the workforce is retired military.”



With his family by his side, Jackson remains committed to continuing his mission of providing religious, spiritual, and emotional support to those who make up JMC.



“Ministry in the military is unlike any other calling. It takes you to places you never expected, surrounds you with people you never would have met otherwise, and asks more of you than you feel you can give,” Jackson said. “Through it all, the one constant is family, and I have been blessed with the best.



“I am grateful to be surrounded by people who give so much of themselves for the sake of others,” Jackson added. “I am deeply honored and humbled by this promotion. This is not a finish line. It’s another step in a journey I am honored to walk.”