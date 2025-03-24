NAVFAC Southeast Supports Humanitarian Assistance with New Fire and Ambulance Station in Dominica

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Lt. J.G. Miranda Donato, contract specialist from Public Works Department...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Lt. J.G. Miranda Donato, contract specialist from Public Works Department Jacksonville, surveys the proposed site for the new 2,775-square-foot Fire and Ambulance Station in La Plaine, Dominica. As part of the site selection team, Donato helped identify the optimal location to enhance emergency response capabilities. Strategically situated near the La Plaine police station and community market, the facility will provide modern firefighting and medical services with direct access to a main paved road, improving response times and coordination among emergency services. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast continues its support of the Defense Department’s (DoD) humanitarian assistance program by delivering lifesaving projects in the Caribbean. As part of U.S. Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) effort to strengthen regional partnerships and improve emergency response capabilities, NAVFAC Southeast awarded a $2.1 million firm-fixed-price construction contract on March 13 to build a new fire and ambulance station in La Plaine, Dominica.



The contract, awarded to PED Concepts Inc., a Jacksonville, Florida-based small business, is part of a SOUTHCOM initiative to enhance public safety and disaster preparedness in Dominica.



“Humanitarian assistance projects like this not only strengthen partnerships but also save lives by improving emergency response capabilities in vulnerable communities,” said Capt. Miguel Dieguez, commanding officer of NAVFAC Southeast. “This facility will allow first responders in La Plaine to react faster to fires, medical emergencies, and natural disasters.”



The new 2,775-square-foot facility will strengthen firefighting and emergency medical services for the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service. It will feature living quarters for 16 emergency personnel per shift, two fire truck bays, kitchen and gym facilities, as well as control, conference, and storage rooms. Additional spaces will include locker areas and administrative offices. The design also allows for future expansion if necessary.



PED Concepts Inc. will provide all necessary services, including design, field engineering, labor, materials, equipment, supervision, and transportation, ensuring the project is completed in a serviceable manner.



Strategically positioned near the La Plaine police station and community market, the fire and ambulance station will have direct access to a main paved road, ensuring faster response times and improved coordination among emergency services. Given Dominica’s coastal environment and exposure to severe weather, NAVFAC Southeast is ensuring the facility’s durability and resilience.



“One of the key challenges in this project is selecting materials resistant to salt air and moisture, which are essential for the structure’s longevity,” Dieguez said.



The United States has maintained diplomatic relations with Dominica since 1978, providing humanitarian aid through SOUTHCOM and multilateral agencies. This project is part of a broader effort to enhance disaster response, security assistance, and infrastructure resilience across the region, with a focus on strengthening Partner Nation emergency response capabilities. By doing so, the U.S. is committed to reducing transboundary challenges in the Eastern Caribbean.



“Fire and ambulance station projects and other projects like this support SOUTHCOM’s efforts to strengthen the Eastern Caribbean’s ability to mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters,” said David Greene, director of SOUTHCOM’s Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate. “By working alongside our partners in Dominica, we are strengthening strategic interests, building capability and capacity to mitigate transboundary challenges, and improving disaster response, which offsets future military support requirements.”



NAVFAC Southeast and SOUTHCOM remain committed to humanitarian missions that strengthen infrastructure, disaster readiness and public safety, reinforcing U.S. regional stability efforts.



Anant Patel, expeditionary director for NAVFAC Southeast, added, “Ensuring our allies and partners have the resources to respond effectively to crises aligns with DoD guidance on lethality and readiness, reinforcing our shared commitment to security and disaster resilience.”



Construction of the new fire station is expected to begin in November 2025 and be completed by November 2026.



About U.S. Southern Command



U.S. Southern Command is one of the nation’s six geographically focused unified commands responsible for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defense and public-safety forces in the region.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.