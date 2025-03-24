297th Regional Support Group Relieves 139th Regional Support Group

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos | Members of U.S. and NATO armed forces celebrated the Relief in Place/Transfer of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos | Members of U.S. and NATO armed forces celebrated the Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority between the 139th Regional Support Group, Louisiana Army National Guard and the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard with a ceremony held at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, March 20, 2025. The 297th RSG assumed responsibility of base operating support-integration and logistical support for base camps in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from the 139th RSG as part of European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of the 297th Regional Support Group (RSG), Alaska Army National Guard, marked the beginning of their mission in eastern Europe with a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority ceremony with the 139th RSG, Louisiana Army National Guard, at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, March 20, 2025.



“The 139th [RSG], with some exceptional leadership and specialized expertise that only our Army National Guard can hold, cultivate and employ to the degree that it does, has gone above and beyond their duties,” stated Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, the deputy commanding general of readiness for V Corps. “Welcome to the team, 297th RSG. You’re at the beginning of a mission you are well-prepared for, and we are excited to see what you deliver.”



As part of the ceremony, the 139th RSG transferred authority and logistical support of nine base camps throughout Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to the 297th RSG. These duties include providing quality of life, logistical and contract support to Soldiers and NATO allies across V Corps’ areas of operations.



In his remarks, Col. Bobby Lee, commander of the 139th RSG, beamed with pride when addressing the crowd and his Soldiers, affectionately known as “Wranglers”.



“For the past nine months, these men and women have poured their hearts and souls into providing base operating support-integration (BOS-I), quality of life support and the best logistical support to our expeditionary and training partners across the area of operations, as well as developing important relationships and partnerships,” Lee said. “Today, I am proud to report that we have consistently delivered exceptional results to all of these areas.”



Both units are no stranger to making their marks on history with their support. The 139th established the first base support operations at three separate bases in Iraq during their deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from Dec. 2017 to Aug. 2018. Similarly, during the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 297th served as the first National Guard unit to conduct base operations missions in Poland.



“The 139th and 297th share a proud history and an unwavering commitment to excellence, and we transfer authority today with the utmost confidence,” Lee continued. “As we prepare to return home, we do so with immense pride and profound gratitude to serve alongside each of you.”



Col. Michele Edwards, commander of the 297th RSG, said the group is more than prepared for what lies ahead as they pick up where the 139th left off.



“Our work ahead of us is significant, but we are up to the task,” Edwards confidently stated. “We are committed to enhancing the welfare of Soldiers based at our sites and we understand that this is not just a priority, it’s our responsibility.”