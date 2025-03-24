Air Force begins pilot program for breakfast at select AF Inns

The Air Force has begun the pilot phase of its Smart Start Breakfast Program at seven Air Force Inns locations.



“Recognizing the importance of a wholesome start to the day, this program seeks to offer a range of breakfast choices, including grab-n-go options, to improve the overall customer experience and align with industry standards,” said Aisha Carasquillo, Air Force Services Center lodging management specialist and program lead.



The new program, focused on providing complimentary breakfast options to service members and their families residing in AF Inn lodging facilities, officially began May 20 at six stateside locations and one overseas: Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph and Laughlin AFB, Texas; Robins AFB, Georgia; Scott AFB, Illinois; and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Some locations were able to start their programs before the official launch.



Richard Pyle, the lodging manager at the Sagebrush Inn at Mountain Home AFB, credits Mikki Luster and Heather Green, his guest services and operations managers, for the early start-up of their pilot breakfast program that helps them better care for guests.



The program is allowing his team “to rise to the standard that travelers have come to expect while staying at commercial off-base hotel properties and offer one more comfort our guests can count on from us when they spend time away from their home,” Pyle said.



“We can provide a tired traveling PCS family pancakes in the morning before they make one more stop at the grocery store,” he added, “and it allows us to provide hard boiled eggs, yogurt and a muffin to the late arrival TDY member before they are back out the door and off to work.”



Mountain Home’s customer surveys are already showing the importance of offering this service with 90% of respondents saying they found value in the breakfast offerings and 97% believing it should be offered at all Air Force Inns.



Lodging Manager Amilyn Escude and her team at the Eifel Arms Inn on Spangdahlem AB are getting similar positive feedback from guests.



“We’re getting amazing feedback from our guests,” she said. “They are happy to see the breakfast service available and love that they can grab a bag and take breakfast with them.”



Airmen, Guardians and their families are always on the go and having a breakfast option available in lodging is not only convenient but a great added value, she said.



Following the pilot program, Air Force Inns program managers at AFSVC will evaluate results with the goal of implementing the program across the Department of the Air Force by the end of this calendar year.

