NAVIG History—A Legacy Forged in the Depths: Vice Admiral Glynn Donaho

Vice Admiral Glynn Donaho, the twelfth Naval Inspector General, boasted a career marked by distinguished service, rising from the depths of submarine warfare to the highest ranks of the US Navy. His journey, beginning aboard the USS California in 1927, quickly led him to his true calling – submarines.



Donaho honed his skills as Navigator aboard various submarines, including the USS S-12, USS R-3, and USS R-13, before proving his leadership during World War II. Commanding the USS Flying Fish, he led five successful war patrols, sinking thousands of tons of enemy vessels. His expertise extended beyond command, contributing to the success of 18 war patrols as Commander of Submarine Division 222.



Donaho's postwar career showcased his integrity and strategic acumen. His testimony in the USS Indianapolis court-martial, though initially a prosecution witness, ultimately aided Captain McVay's defense, highlighting Donaho's commitment to truth and fairness.



From Director of the Recruiting Division to Commander of Submarine Squadron 3, Donaho's expertise proved invaluable. His international experience, including roles with the United Nations and Foreign Military Aid Branch, showcased his diplomatic skills and strategic foresight.



Donaho's ascent continued as Chief of Staff of the US Seventh Fleet and Commander of Subic Bay Naval Base, culminating in his promotion to Rear Admiral in 1957. His final years saw him excel as Director of Naval Administration and Commander of the Military Sea Transportation Service, solidifying his reputation as a leader of exceptional caliber.



Vice Admiral Glynn Donaho's legacy extends beyond his impressive list of accomplishments. His unwavering dedication, strategic brilliance, and commitment to justice left an indelible mark on the US Navy, solidifying his place as one of its most respected figures.

