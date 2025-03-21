USACE announces Notice of Availability to Lease land at Pikes Ridge Campground Area at Green River Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces a Notice of Availability (NOA) to Lease Pikes Ridge Recreation Area at Green River Lake in Campbellsville, Kentucky. The NOA is available for viewing at: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27560.



A NOA begins the formal process of soliciting interest for the potential transfer of management responsibilities for Pikes Ridge Campground through a long-term lease. Interested parties may submit applications through July 29, 2025.



USACE is committed to creating a sustainable recreation program and providing a high-quality recreation experience for lake visitors. As part of that effort, the Louisville District is continually evaluating how to best deliver an enduring recreation program despite rising service and maintenance costs and constrained annual budgets. This includes optimizing project operations through utilizing volunteers and pursuing public/private partnerships.



The Louisville District is looking to partner with businesses to help transition management responsibilities for the Pikes Ridge Campground. This leasing opportunity allows entrepreneurs to earn a fair profit while being an integral part of the Green River Lake community.



Pikes Ridge Campground is a shoreline campground, offering 60 campsites, 20 of which have water and electric hookups. Several waterfront campsites are also available, providing convenient lake access. A playground, hiking trail and swimming beach offer additional recreation opportunities within the campground. In addition, a boat ramp, courtesy dock, several docks to tie up boats, a fishing pier, parking area and shower-house are also located within the campground.



Additional information regarding the NOA, submission instructions, selection criteria and lease terms can be found at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/4125161/notice-of-availability-noa-to-lease-land-at-pikes-ridge-recreation-area-at-gree/.



Green River Lake hosts more than 800,000 visitors annually and encompasses a total of some 32,000 acres in the central portion of Kentucky, creating countless recreational activities for visitors on water and on land.



For any additional information or questions, interested parties can contact Niikorley Norals at (615) 736-7881 or niikorley.j.norals2@usace.army.mil.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 13:11 Story ID: 493576 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE announces Notice of Availability to Lease land at Pikes Ridge Campground Area at Green River Lake, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.