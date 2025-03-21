Hawks Soar Over Fort Worth

Courtesy Photo | An F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533), the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533), the “Hawks,” takes off with afterburners blazing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The 20-day training detachment sharpens anti-air warfare tactics and unit cohesion. (Courtesy Photo Carl Richards) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas —Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)- 533, the “Hawks,” launched a 20-day training detachment at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth to sharpen their skills on F-35B jets. The training, which began on Mar. 6 and runs through Mar. 26, is focused on flight leadership and anti-air warfare tactics.



"We're honing unit cohesion to carry the fight to the enemy anywhere," said Capt. Ernest Drake, a squadron officer. The objective of the detachment is to enhance unit cohesion and expose junior pilots to various combat scenarios.



NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Capt. Beau Hufstetler expressed his support for hosting the Hawks' training detachment on the installation.



"It is an honor to host VMFA-533 here in Fort Worth and provide them the opportunity to enhance their readiness and capabilities,” said Hufstetler. “The local community, both on and off base, is excited to see the jets in the sky and welcomes the Marines with open arms.”



Working alongside local units like VMFA-112, the "Cowboys," and receiving support from VMGR-234 and the Air Force's 552nd Air Control Wing, the Hawks are benefiting from top-tier training ranges and unique joint operations opportunities not available at their home base, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, according to Drake.



"We’re fortunate to work with multiple units, it's a rare chance for our pilots to build skills they can't fully hone back home," said Drake.



Sorties at NAS JRB Fort Worth have focused on anti-air warfare, including Defensive Counter Air, Offensive Counter Air, and Strike missions. The flights, lasting up to 90 minutes, aim to test tactics in new environments and prepare the Hawks for real-world threats.



Despite initial challenges with F-35 security needs, NAS JRB Fort Worth quickly addressed these issues, ensuring secure facilities for training. Drake expressed gratitude to Fort Worth residents for their patience amidst the noise of the jets, emphasizing the squadron's dedication to training hard to protect America against all enemies.



“VMFA-533 is a storied squadron, the first Marine night fighter unit in World War II, with a record for most kills by any night fighter squadron—all in six weeks at Okinawa. A VMF(N)-533 pilot also became the first night fighter ace. We’re training here in Fort Worth to uphold that legacy, instilling aggression, sound judgment, and decisiveness in our Marines—key traits for fighter pilots,” said Drake.



As the detachment concludes on Mar. 26, Drake's focus is ensuring his team leaves feeling confident and prepared to "win the 'away game'," stressing the importance of mastering unfamiliar turf through intensive training to ensure the Hawks are ready to fight and prevail wherever they are called upon.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.