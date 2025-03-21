NSMRL Divers Assist with CTEEA SeaPerch Regional Championship

Photo By Emily Swedlund | WATERFORD, Conn. (Mar. 19, 2025) - Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL)...... read more read more Photo By Emily Swedlund | WATERFORD, Conn. (Mar. 19, 2025) - Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) diver break down the obstacle course at the conclusion of the 2025 Connecticut Technology and Engineering Education Association (CTEEA) SeaPerch Regional Championship. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily Swedlund/Released) see less | View Image Page

Waterford, Conn. – Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) divers were invited back to assist with the 2025 Connecticut Technology and Engineering Education Association (CTEEA) SeaPerch Regional Championship.



SeaPerch is a STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] program that introduces middle and high school students to career opportunities in marine engineering and architecture. The program was founded by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to educate students about the opportunities for engineering and marine design that exist in the Navy.



This year, 128 students from across Rhode Island and Connecticut participated in the competition, designing and building underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), which they then maneuvered through an underwater obstacle course, assisted by Navy divers in the water and mentored by Navy submariners on deck.



“Being on the coast, near Electric Boat [U.S. submarine manufacturer] and so many Navy bases, we wanted students to see how Sailors are actually involved in the work, which is why we bring in real Sailors who can answer kids’ questions with authority,” said Seaperch Regional Coordinator Gregory Kane. “Kids get to relate to the Sailors who do this work, who also worry about ROV buoyancy or getting tangled in ropes. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to interact with professionals who have the same interests.”



Arriving before the championship started, members of NSMRL’s dive team—Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen, Navy Diver 1st Class Cameron Duffy, Navy Diver 1st Class Nathan Helbing, Navy Diver 1st Class Connor Houtchens, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class, Retired, John Connors—provided in-pool support for the entire day, assisting with the construction of the obstacle course, any disentanglements and recoveries of ROVs, and breakdown of the course.



“This competition is such a cool opportunity for these kids,” said Duffy. “It was eye opening to see how far technology has come where middle schoolers are creating these underwater robots, something I didn’t see until I was already in the Navy. Those obstacle courses were obviously very challenging, and the fact that they built those ROVs on their own was wildly impressive.”



NSMRL’s dive locker has been assisting with the CTEEA SeaPerch Championship since 2015, when Kane reached out requesting diver support. Since then, the NSMRL dive locker has been the only volunteer team to return every year.



“These kids are the future of STEM,” said Connors. “It’s great to watch these young minds and to see the way they think through a problem. If something goes wrong, they don’t get frustrated and quit, they just take the pieces back to their bench and try again. Having that science, technology, and manufacturing background, and that persistence, is something we need for our future warfighters.”



NSMRL plans to continue this relationship, encouraging STEM interest in our local schools and providing positive role models for students interested in Navy careers.



NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore.