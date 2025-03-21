I Am Navy Medicine – and SOQ – HM3 Samuel Vasquez

Courtesy Photo | A skillful stickler for patient care… U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A skillful stickler for patient care… U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Vasquez, of Hillsboro, Texas, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett, was recently selected by his clinic’s parent command, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, as Junior Sailor of the Quarter. Vasquez has distinguished himself as team lead for the Medical Homeport Department, an assignment usually handled by a more senior hospital corpsman. His duties – and hands-on patient care - include supporting Navy fleet assets ensuring operational readiness as well as handling retiree and dependent medical concerns in the David R. Clinic located on Naval Station Everett (courtesy photo provided by Chief Hospital Corpsman Justin M. Brown). see less | View Image Page

When Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Vasquez was growing up in Hillsboro, Texas, unbeknownst at the time, the basis of his warrior ethos was forged in becoming a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.



According to Vasquez, the small rural town and county seat of Hill County – situated between Dallas and Waco, provided the ideal upbringing setting to hone intangible skills such as readiness and responsibility.



“Growing up in a small town I was able to have a more unique childhood than most. I started working around the age of 10 on a family friend’s ranch taking care of Texas Longhorns [cattle] and the land,” said Vasquez, a Hillsboro High School grad who has been in the Navy for over four years.



Handling innumerable tasks today has been the norm today as it was during yesteryears. Dependability is ingrained as the backbone of his work ethic.



“I strongly believe that starting work at a young age taught me responsibility and being a man of your word as well as being proud of the work you do,” Vasquez continued. “Coming into the Navy I quickly gained leadership roles due to my mindset and the ability to ensure task get done before the deadlines.”



Vasquez has distinguished himself professionally, as well as personally. During his first enlistment and relatively short time in Navy Medicine, he has spent two years stationed on Naval Air Station Fallon [Nevada] at the base health clinic, followed by his current assignment to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett for nearly two years, and counting.



He has distinguished himself as team lead for NMRTU Everett’s Medical Homeport Department, an assignment usually handled by a more senior hospital corpsman. He was recently selected by his clinic’s parent command, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, as Junior Sailor of the Quarter.



The selection came as a surprise, yet one which validated his work ethic.



“It meant a lot to me because it shows me that the work I am doing around the clinic and command is being recognized and appreciated,” said Vasquez, who immediately informed his wife after being told he was selected.



“At the beginning of my Naval career, I met my wife Jaelynn [also a hospital corpsman third class, with dental technician specialty training] of four years now who has pushed me to be better than I was yesterday,” shared Vasquez.



With validation for his dedication and determination, Vasquez attests he is capable of even more in helping provide medical care to those in need.



“Being selected [as sailor of the quarter] shows that I am ready to take the next step to making rank and taking on more responsibility,” Vasquez said. “I have great leadership who are easy to talk to and help me when I have questions or concerns.”



Vasquez can trace his interest in his Navy career directly to family.



“The person who made me interested was my grandmother who was a registered nurse who passed away due to COVID,” related Vasquez. “Before she passed, she worked in the main COVID floor of her hospital. Because of her sacrifice it started a spark inside me that made me want to pursue [a career in] medicine.



NMRTU Everett, located on Naval Station Everett, provides clinical service such as laboratory, pharmacy, occupational health, audiology and physical therapy, along with medical services with primary care, mental health and optometry to active duty service member, eligible retirees and eligible dependents. There are also ancillary health services which include dental care.



The Medical Homeport Department handles primary care for patients based on the team-based concept with physician, nurse and hospital corpsmen and support staff to ensure patients get the timely health care they need. From supporting Navy fleet assets ensuring operational readiness to retiree and dependent medical concerns, Vasquez continues to emulate his late relative.



“As a team we ensure that all active duty personnel are mentally and physically fit for full duty so all missions ahead run smoothly. Our daily job includes seeing active duty and dependents, throughout the day. One of our main goals every day is to have our patients leaving happier than when they came in,” explained Vasquez, who is a general duty corpsman.



“We are the image of a jack of all trades. Every day can be something new and exciting. It is this type of lifestyle that makes me love being a general duty corpsman,” continued Vasquez, adding that the most important skill needed for a general duty corpsman is being able to rapidly process and “think on your feet.”



“Live by the Semper Gumby rule to always be flexible and be willing to learn every day. A day without learning something new is a day wasted,” exclaimed Vasquez.



As with all hospital corpsman stationed at NMRTU Everett, they work in a clinic named after Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, a Medal of Honor recipient killed in action 56 years ago on March 19, 1969. Vasquez and his colleagues know about their clinic namesake and his sacrifice for others.



“I take great honor being a corpsman and being part of the most decorated rate in the Navy. We are held to a higher standard, and I take that standard with me in both my military life and personal life,” stated Vasquez, who is also currently enrolled in American Military University and due to graduate in early 2026.



When asked to sum up his experience as part of Navy Medicine in one sentence, Vasquez replied, “An amazing and unreal experience.”