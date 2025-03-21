US Army Soldier advances excellence in Tunisia

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro | U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angela Peterman, battalion senior medic for the 2nd Security...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro | U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angela Peterman, battalion senior medic for the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), poses for a photo following her selection as ‘SFAB Advisor of the Month,’ at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 24, 2025. Peterman was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the Tunisian Special Operations Forces (SOF) Commando Course, where she worked alongside Tunisian cadre to enhance the physical and mental readiness of candidates. Her mentorship and expertise strengthened training effectiveness and reinforced the U.S.-Tunisia security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angela Peterman, battalion senior medic for the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), has been named ‘SFAB Advisor of the Month’ for her exceptional contributions during the Tunisian Special Operations Forces (SOF) Commando Course.



Peterman’s role in supporting the rigorous SOF selection and training process reflected not only her expertise as a senior medic, but also her commitment to partner force development. She worked closely with Tunisian cadre to enhance the physical and mental readiness of candidates, ensuring they met the demanding standards required for Tunisia’s elite forces.



“I feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this effort,” said Peterman. “It was a privilege to collaborate with an outstanding team and support a program that strengthens both individual and collective capabilities.”



Peterman’s journey to becoming a senior medic began in 2010 when she joined the Army after graduating high school in Nampa, Idaho. Since then, she has served in various leadership roles, earning accolades such as the Expert Field Medical Badge and Pathfinder Badge.



These experiences shaped her approach to mentorship and mission readiness, which were evident in her work during the Tunisian SOF course. Her preparation for the mission was thorough and collaborative, building on the efforts of her predecessors. Peterman focused on understanding the Tunisian course’s program of instruction and aligning it with U.S. Army standards.



“The groundwork laid by the team before me ensured a smooth transition,” she noted. “It was all about continuity and maintaining a standard of excellence.”



One of the key challenges Peterman encountered was navigating cultural dynamics.



“The Tunisian culture holds women in high regard, which sometimes resulted in protective treatment that could hinder equal evaluation during training,” she explained.



To address this, she worked closely with the cadre to emphasize consistent standards for all candidates. Her approach fostered a more equitable training environment and earned the trust of the cadre and participants alike.

Reflecting on a defining moment, Peterman described the course’s final ruck march.



“The female candidates had struggled early on, but showed incredible resilience as the course progressed,” said Peterman. “By the last march, their determination and the support they received from their male counterparts highlighted the strength of teamwork and perseverance.”



Beyond the tactical success of the mission, Peterman’s mentorship left a lasting impact. Her guidance helped bridge the gap between cadre and candidates, creating a cohesive and collaborative environment.



“The progress we saw in both the candidates and the cadre was remarkable,” she said. “It reinforced the importance of building relationships and fostering mutual respect.”



As the 2SFAB continues its mission across Africa, Peterman’s contributions exemplify the brigade’s core values of professionalism, adaptability and partnership. Her dedication to fostering trust and enhancing operational readiness underscores the importance of the SFAB’s work in advancing regional stability.



“Ultimately, this mission wasn’t just about training,” Peterman reflected. “It was about building enduring relationships that contribute to shared security and readiness. That’s the real reward.”



About 2SFAB

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), assigned to SETAF-AF, specializes in enhancing the tactical proficiency and operational capabilities of African partner forces, strengthening defense partnerships across the continent.



About SETAF-AF

As the U.S. Army's operational headquarters in Africa, SETAF-AF builds readiness and operational capability with partners and allies, fosters regional security and stability, and strengthens the U.S. Army's ability to respond to crises and contingencies in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, as well as U.S. Africa Command.