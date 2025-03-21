Faith on the Frontlines: Chaplain, Airman Build Community at Camp Simba

Thousands of miles from home, amidst the demands of deployment, U.S. service members at Camp Simba find solace and strength in a holy duo: Chaplain (Capt.) Jeremiah Henderson and Religious Affairs Airman Staff Sgt. Zachary Jackson.



“It’s easy to feel disconnected in an austere environment like this,” said Jackson, deployed with the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron. But he and Henderson are working to change that.



Together, they've created a haven for spiritual resilience and camaraderie. They facilitate community events, lead worship services for diverse faiths, and advise commanders on religious accommodation – all while ensuring the free exercise of religion for everyone at Camp Simba.



“If you don’t have that anchor, you will have a hard time weathering the trials we all face,” said Henderson. “Knowing your purpose and feeling a sense of belonging enhances your joy in everything you do.”



Their approach is deeply personal. Jackson, who previously loaded weapons onto F-22s at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sees his current role as a calling. "This is what I expected the chaplain corps to be," he said. "It’s a constant cycle of giving that brightens the military experience."



For Henderson, the path to chaplaincy began 20 years ago as a Religious Affairs Airman. “It’s a beautiful thing to serve and take care of people,” he reflected. “Being able to meet and love people from all walks of life is tremendous.”



Their efforts have yielded tangible results: a new Muslim prayer room, a burgeoning pagan community, a well-attended holiday tree lighting, and an expanded chapel to accommodate growing attendance.



They also spearheaded the "Simba Cares" initiative, partnering with behavioral health, equal opportunity, and sexual assault prevention response programs to provide comprehensive support.



“The chaplaincy team is very active and visible,” said 475th EABS First Sergeant Daniel Rivera. “They have contributed immensely to well-being and morale.” Rivera, who participates in Simba Cares outreach visits, added, “They have been a huge resource for me… I appreciate the support I’ve received personally, as well as the effort they have put towards the base community.”



In a place where the weight of duty can feel heavy, Henderson and Jackson offer a beacon of hope and connection, proving that even in the most challenging environments, faith and fellowship can flourish.

