2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign is underway

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The installation’s Army Emergency Relief campaign has raised more than $10,000 as of the March 21 official kickoff event.



The kickoff took place at the Ten Strike Bowling Center on post, and there was a ceremony followed by a bowling tournament. The campaign runs from March 1-June 14.



The money raised during the campaign allows AER to assist active-duty Soldiers, their family members, retirees, surviving spouses or orphans with expenses for food, rent, emergency medical care and much more.



“Let’s get ready to donate is the prime thing I’d like to say,” said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gregg-Adams Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris. “That’s what it’s about – taking care of our own.”



The year’s campaign theme is securing the future, she said.



“That’s the future not just for us, but for our Soldiers and their families,” she added.



In the first 21 days of the campaign, the exact total raised was $10,483, said Verna Bellamy, the campaign officer. She challenged officers and senior NCOs to donate $250 each, and for junior Soldiers $100 apiece.



“So, I ask you today, donate because this is a good cause,” she said. “We give (to beneficiaries), so now I’m coming back to you all because this is the time of the year I need you all to give back to us.”



Because of the donations to the program, Soldiers can do their jobs knowing that their families will be taken care of, she added. This increases resilience and Soldier and unit readiness.



After the opening ceremonies, the senior leaders signed a proclamation poster and cut a cake before heading out to bowl.



For donations, please go to https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/. Donors can select “Fort Gregg-Adams,” and their units. The top six units donating will be entered into a basketball tournament later this spring, Bellamy said.



For more information, call (804) 734-7954.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 Story ID: 493488 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US