22nd ARW completes "Fighting Wyvern" at Aviano AB

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — McConnell Airmen participated in Fighting Wyvern 25-01, a large-scale combat readiness exercise (CRE) at Aviano Air Base from March 3-14.



“We are providing air refueling support for the 31st Fighter Wing,” said Maj. Michael Hitz, detachment commander during the CRE. “The 555th Fighter Squadron is going to deploy in the near future, and because there’s no (KC-46A Pegasus) stationed in (U.S. Air Forces in Europe), they have very little experience with the 46. It is a good idea to get them experience on the 46 before they go into a deployed environment and have to see it for the first time.”



Fighting Wyvern’s scenarios tests and enhance Agile Combat Employment (ACE) capabilities of operating in a limited and degraded environment. Additionally, joint base defense operations with military partners from Italy, Slovenia and Croatia aim to strengthen interoperability and combined force readiness. Maintaining strong relationships with NATO allies through training is key in ensuring the best performance when it really matters.



Approximately forty 22nd Air Refueling Wing Airmen flew into Aviano on two KC-46’s to play multiple key roles in supporting and executing successful exercise missions with allied forces. The Fighting Wyvern scenario simulated threats, challenging the 31st FW to also defend

their critical assets.



“I hope our team is gaining experience integrating with the fighters, practicing with (Tactical Data Link systems), because it gives us a lot more (situational awareness) on what the fighters are doing

and what kind of gas they need, where they will be, and how to get them there quicker,” Hitz said.

“Especially for our young pilots undergoing (aircraft commander) and instructor upgrades.”



While exercise training is usually planned out, external factors force unplanned training this time. The crew faced real-world logistical issues requiring quick adaptation to continue with the exercise. The biggest hurdle was a short-notice location change from Slovenia to Italy just before the exercise, creating logistical challenges.



“Where are we going to put the jets?’ Hitz said. “Where are we going to put our maintenance equipment? Do we have all the maintenance equipment that we need? Do they have the gas to give us during an

exercise?”



These were some of the questions and hurdles Hitz and his crew successfully ironed out with the fast approaching deadline. However, it’s challenges like these that often can’t be replicated and provide

invaluable experience for everyone involved, from junior Airmen to commanding officers.



The 22nd ARW’s crew ended the exercise successfully, delivering approximately 206 thousand pounds of fuel to 73 receiving aircraft and learning experiences for dozens of McConnell Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 12:47 Story ID: 493449 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22nd ARW completes "Fighting Wyvern" at Aviano AB, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.