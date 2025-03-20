Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations visits Maxwell, Gunter

Robert Moriarty, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, visited Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex on March 20, 2025. His visit focused on Military Family Housing and Dormitory infrastructure as an emphasis for the quality of life for service members and their families.



During his visit, Moriarty toured facilities at both locations, including dormitories, base housing, the Warrant Officer Training School, and the Air Force Enlisted Heritage Hall Museum, where he gained insight into the rich history of enlisted service members. Understanding the current state of infrastructure and the need for upgrades was a key focus of his visit. He took time to speak with Airmen directly, learning about their living conditions firsthand.



Moriarty received detailed briefings from base leadership, including Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing commander, on Air University Facility Modernization targets, technical training and accessions dormitory challenges, and opportunities for community partnerships.



"My number one priority is people," said Toliver. "We're committed to providing our service members and families with the best possible quality of life, and facility investments are essential to attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent."



Moriarty's visit with the 42d Air Base Wing highlights the importance of the installation to the Air Force's overall mission and the commitment to providing service members with the resources they need to succeed. "Investing in our infrastructure is critical to ensuring our installations remain resilient and capable of supporting the Air Force's Professional Military Education mission well into the future," said Toliver. "Facility investment efforts are not just about bricks and mortar; they're about investing in our people."



In today's competitive environment, facilities at Maxwell and Gunter are critical to our nation's warfighting mission, ensuring Air University and Air Education and Training Command have the infrastructure to accomplish their missions. Maxwell is home to the 42d ABW, which provides support capabilities to 45 mission partners.



Moriarty is responsible for the management, policy and oversight of Air Force installation programs. These include base realignments and closures, installations planning and strategy, strategic basing, the Air Force Environmental Impact Analysis Process, compatible and joint land use, encroachment management, public & private partnerships, the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program, housing and real property transactions.

