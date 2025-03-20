US, Ghana build medical readiness in Zinindo

ZININDO, Ghana – Multinational military medical personnel treated over 500 patients during a medical civic action program (MEDCAP) in Zinindo, Ghana, Feb. 13, 2025.

The initiative, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), enhanced military medical partnerships while reinforcing readiness for future operations.



“By working side-by-side with our Ghanaian partners, we’re not just providing treatment today, we’re building lasting relationships that enhance regional stability,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Ventura, a team sergeant with Bravo Company, Civil Affairs Battalion, SETAF-AF.



During the MEDCAP, U.S. and Ghanaian military personnel provided primary healthcare services, preventative care and treatment for common illnesses, focusing on maternal and child health, a critical need in rural Ghana.



“The MEDCAP in Zinindo was a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Ghana Army Maj. Randy Tawiah, a senior medical officer with the Ghana Armed Forces. “Partnering with the civil affairs division, we treated various ailments, educated young girls on menstrual hygiene and equipped children with dental care tools.”



More than medical aid, Tawiah indicated that the combined medical team planted seeds of health and dignity that will grow for generations.



The engagement refined medical logistics and coordination, ensuring smoother future operations.



“These lessons will directly enhance readiness for larger exercises like African Lion,” Ventura noted.



By integrating medical training with real-world humanitarian assistance, the MEDCAP improves local health outcomes while reinforcing SETAF-AF’s mission to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security.



“We are not just here for one day of care; we are setting the foundation for continued cooperation and medical training,” said Tawiah. "Through these engagements, we improve local health outcomes, build trust and strengthen regional security in support of SETAF-AF’s mission."



As U.S. Army and Ghana Armed Forces medical teams continue to train and operate together, exercises like African Lion 2025 will further reinforce the total force approach to security cooperation, ensuring stronger, more prepared partners across the U.S. and Africa.



About exercise African Lion

African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest and most comprehensive multinational military exercise, reinforcing combat readiness, deterrence, and strategic partnerships across North and West Africa. Led by SETAF-AF, the exercise integrates land, air, maritime, space, and cyber operations to sharpen joint lethality and enhance crisis response capabilities. African Lion 25 demonstrates America’s ability to project power, safeguard U.S. interests, and deter regional threats, ensuring peace through strength.



About SETAF-AF

As the U.S. Army's operational headquarters in Africa, SETAF-AF builds readiness and operational capability with partners and allies, fosters regional security and stability, and strengthens the U.S. Army's ability to respond to crises and contingencies in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, as well as U.S. Africa Command.

