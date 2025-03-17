CNATT selects CNATT Unit Oceana Marine for 2024 award

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. -- Marine Staff Sgt. Jeremy Suerte Felipe, a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. -- Marine Staff Sgt. Jeremy Suerte Felipe, a Reconfigurable Transportable Consolidated Automated Support System (RTCASS) instructor, assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Oceana, Virginia, conducts a lab on a RTCASS station. Suerte Felipe was selected as the 2024 CNATT Marine of hte Year. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Marine Staff Sgt. Jeremy Suerte Felipe, a Reconfigurable Transportable Consolidated Automated Support System (RTCASS) instructor assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) Unit Oceana, Virginia, was selected from a small group of nominees as the 2024 CNATT Marine of the Year.



Suerte Felipe expressed how the announcement impacted him.



“I was genuinely surprised I won,” he said. “The credit goes to the exemplary staff and leadership I have had the pleasure of working with. It was about more than winning.”



Suerte Felipe said he plans to use this award to show how important it is to “look out for your Marines,” exposing positive development and leadership to the younger generation and preserve the legacy of the Corps.



“I am proud of what I did,” he said.



He recently earned his associate’s degree and is working on completing his bachelor’s degree in business management. He is awaiting orders to Basic Recruiter Course 6-25, where he will serve as a Marine Corps recruiter.



CNATT Commander Captain Jeff Brown showed his appreciation for everyone who contributed to this year’s competition.



“Staff Sgt. Suerte Felipe represents what being a Marine is; exemplary leadership, dedication and outstanding contribution to mission success,” Brown said. “I send a heartfelt congratulations to him and the other nominees; Staff Sgt. Hadley Hoopes, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Pensacola, Florida, and Sgt. Vanessa Carlos, CNATT Detachment Camp Pendleton, California. I want to thank our Marine selection board members for their work and support, too.”