A legacy forged in service: Chief Master Sgt. Janna S. Wesley retires after over 30 years

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. --

After more than three decades of dedicated service, Chief Master Sgt. Janna S. Wesley (née Shelley), 42d Mission Support Group, Senior Enlisted Leader, is hanging up her uniform. Her journey, which began in Macon, Georgia in 1995, has been one of resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to Airmen.



"My initial reason for joining was simple: continue working at Piggly Wiggly or join the Air Force," Wesley admits. Seeking a different path than what her community offered, she enlisted, landing at Offutt AFB, Nebraska as her first assignment. The culture shock was immediate. “The food, the weather, the people, it was different. I felt out of place, and I was homesick.” But as she learned her role and found purpose in the mission, a sense of belonging grew. "The first time I reenlisted, it was just a process," she recalls. "But the second time, it was a conscious decision. I loved my profession, I was good at it, and I wanted to be there for other Airmen navigating those early years."



Reflecting on her legacy, Wesley's pride is evident. "Being a single parent in the military is not easy," she states. "I'm most proud of staying true to myself so I could be who my son and the Air Force needed me to be."

When asked about her proudest accomplishment, Wesley reflects, "I am most proud of helping Airmen realize their greatness, pursue their passions, and navigate challenges." Her mentorship style, often described as operating "behind the scenes," has ignited sparks in countless Airmen facing dark times and helped them overcome personal and professional hurdles.



Wesley often tells Airmen, 'Be relentless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.' It's a motto she embodies, believing that 'the most powerful weapon on earth is the human soul on fire.' She's witnessed firsthand the transformative power of walking in one's purpose while serving in the Air Force.



Her dedication to integrity, service, and excellence shines through, demonstrating the power of a life lived by the Air Force core values. “First, have integrity with yourself and that will allow you to serve with excellence. Much of our stress and anxiety comes from stretching ourselves too thin for too long and twisting ourselves to be someone we’re not. We were meant to live out our biopic, not play a role in someone’s narrative. When we decide to be our authentic selves, we unlock our gift and walk in our strength.”



Wesley's ascent to the highest enlisted rank is a testament to her hard work and dedication to duty. She credits her family, particularly her son, parents, and grandparents, for their unwavering support. She also acknowledges the impact of mentors like elementary school teacher Rossalyn Jackson and high school coaches Willie Goolsby and the late David Carey. Within the military, her mentors include Chevy Cleaves; retired Chiefs Willie Applewhite, Shelina Frey, and Margarita Overton; former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass; and former Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman. While each of them was different, their character, boldness, wit, and authenticity left a lasting impression on her.



As she prepares for civilian life, Wesley offers sage advice to young Airmen: "Find out how you're connected to the mission and how your role impacts others. Knowing the 'why' gives you purpose and highlights the importance of effective communication and teamwork."



While her immediate retirement plans involve travel and quality time with loved ones, Wesley's passion for service and mentorship will undoubtedly continue to shape the Air Force for years to come by the Airmen she has led and inspired. Her story is an inspiration to all who wear the uniform, a testament to the enduring impact of leadership, resilience, and a heart dedicated to serving others.

