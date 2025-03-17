Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep premier US military CBRNE command ready

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian budget analyst was recognized for helping to keep the premier U.S. military Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command ready to conduct its high stakes mission.



Jessica Pizarro, a budget analyst for the 20th CBRNE Command, was selected as one of the Civilian of the Quarters for the command.



“My service in the Financial Management Directorate (G8) as a senior budget analyst contributes to the readiness of the command by ensuring my section’s mission needs are met through the finance portion,” said Pizarro.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards. The command supports both overseas military operations and domestic authorities.



Pizarro serves as the budget analyst for the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, a deployable medical laboratory that performs surveillance, laboratory testing and health hazard assessments of environmental, occupational, endemic disease and CBRNE threats to support force protection and Weapons of Mass Destruction missions.



She also manages funds for the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Task Force (NTNF) and the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Force (DCRF). The NTNF and DCRF stay ready to safeguard the homeland during domestic response missions.



“I hope to become a subject matter expert in my area and to make sure the warfighters have what they need to accomplish their mission,” said Pizarro.



Born in Puerto Rico and raised Brooklyn in New York City, Pizarro attended the New York City School of Technology.



“I graduated with an Arts and Science degree and then went into banking for roughly 20 years,” said Pizarro. “I worked as a contractor with different commands and then as a financial technician with the Marine Corps.”



Pizzaro said her motivation to serve as a U.S. Army civilian is her father who served in the Army.



“He was a Vietnam vet. I remember being excited for him to get back to see what he brought back for me from different places. Never realizing what he was really doing,” said Pizarro.



“I love the military, what it stands for, the pride, the service and the uniforms. I have nothing but respect for all branches of service,” said Pizarro. “I am so proud of my daughter in the Air Force and my youngest is speaking to a recruiter as well. I am extremely grateful to work as a United States Army civilian.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2025 Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:39 Story ID: 493334 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep premier US military CBRNE command ready, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.