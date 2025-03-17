282d Army Band serenades Pierce Terrace students

Courtesy Photo | Musicians with the 282nd Army Band play musical numbers for Pierce Terrace Elementary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Musicians with the 282nd Army Band play musical numbers for Pierce Terrace Elementary School students, March 18. (Photo by Lorraine Emory) see less | View Image Page

By Lorraine Emory

Pierce Terrace Elementary School



The halls of Pierce Terrace Elementary School were filled with music and excitement as the 282d Army Band put on an energetic and engaging performance, March 18.



The band entertained the young audience from the school stage, playing a variety of kid-friendly songs that had students listening, clapping, and dancing along.



The interactive performance not only entertained but also reinforced key music concepts for the students, especially the preschoolers who earlier in the year participated in a music study curriculum. Through sound exploration, listening and responding, and engaging cognitive skills, the band’s visit brought their classroom learning to life in an exciting new way.



The event was met with glowing praise from teachers and staff.



“This is amazing. We need to do this more often,” said Kindergarten teacher Andrey Jumper as she expressed her excitement while watching her students eagerly engage with the performance.



Her colleague, Casey Carlson, said, “What a fun and interactive way to help our children learn about music.”



Preschool, kindergarten, and first-grade students all benefited from the exposure to live music through entertainment and interactive activities.



The experience not only sparked joy but also supported early childhood development by enhancing listening skills, rhythm recognition, and movement coordination.



Pierce Terrace Elementary School continues to provide enriching experiences that enhance students’ learning beyond the classroom.

The visit from the 282d Army Band was an educational opportunity that highlighted the power of music in inspiring young minds.



Events like these not only introduce students to different art forms but also help foster a lifelong appreciation for music.



As the final notes rang through the school auditorium, the smiles on students’ faces were a clear sign of the event’s success.



With such a positive response from both students and staff, many hope to see the 282nd Army Band return for another unforgettable performance in the future.