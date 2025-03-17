By Henry Howe

Director, Fort Jackson Museum Community



First adopted by the War Office of the Continental Army, This We’ll Defend has been the U.S. Army’s defining motto since 1778.



More than just words, it encapsulates the Army’s enduring mission: to safeguard the nation, protect its citizenry, and uphold its values.



Rooted in the Army’s core principles, Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage, the motto is prominently displayed on the Army’s official seal and the Drill Sergeant’s identification badge, symbolizing Soldiers’ unwavering commitment to defending both the Constitution and the country it represents.



For nearly 250 years, This We’ll Defend has represented the Army’s origins as a force established to secure American independence.



Its emphasis on “WE” rather than “I” reinforces the Army’s fundamental belief in teamwork and selfless service.



More than protecting borders, this motto signifies the Army’s dedication to defending the nation’s highest ideals: freedom, democracy, and justice.



Through war and peace, in conflicts and humanitarian missions, the Army has remained steadfast in its duty.



The promise made in 1778 endures today, an unbroken legacy of service and sacrifice. THIS WE’LL DEFEND!



(Editor’s note: This article is part of a recurring column honoring the Army’s 250th birthday)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2025 Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:09 Story ID: 493322 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This We'll Defend: The Army's defining motto, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.