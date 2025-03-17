Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Engineering Duty Insignia

    Submarine Engineering Duty Insignia

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | A gold metal insignia with two dolphins facing a silver circle center inscribed with a...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    A gold metal insignia with two dolphins facing a silver circle center inscribed with a silver, three bladed, propeller on a gold background. The tips of propeller blades trisect the circle and one blade is vertical.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 09:15
    Story ID: 493295
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Engineering Duty Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Submarine Engineering Duty Insignia
    Submarine Engineering Duty Insignia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarine Warfare Insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download