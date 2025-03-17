Team Charleston prepares for upcoming exercise

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 628th Medical Group conducted a tabletop exercise to assess and refine their emergency response capabilities with several on and off base medical agencies at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 19, 2025.



The tabletop exercise aimed to clarify the roles and responsibilities of all medical personnel involved, ensuring seamless cooperation during emergencies.



“Today was about bringing our joint community partners together to discuss a mass casualty regional exercise,” said Joseph Stocking, 628th Medical Group medical emergency manager. “This gives them a chance to actually understand their roles and where they fit into an actual mass casualty exercise.”



Key attendees included Joint Base Charleston leaders, 628th MDG Airmen, and first responders from the Lowcountry.



Participants evaluated protocols, streamlined communication, and addressed potential gaps in response procedures in preparation for an upcoming mass casualty exercise.



“We had a lot of great input from all the different players,” Stocking said. “Which is what this exercise is all about.”

Date Taken: 03.19.2025 Date Posted: 03.19.2025 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US