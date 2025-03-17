Embracing the Equinox, Optimizing Readiness

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –As the world transitions from the cold grasp of winter to the embrace of spring, the effects of the spring equinox resonate deeply within and upon the human psyche of one master resiliency instructor.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucia MacPherson, an MRT and suicide prevention advocate has learned to recognize and comprehensively respond to these seasonal changes that can positively impact the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of service members and their families.



"In order to take care of our people and to optimize our mission readiness, we have to get back to the basics of understanding human nature," MacPherson emphasizes. “This awareness is a strategic imperative that can facilitate and further improve the efficacy of practices and procedures within the U.S. military.”



The season's inherent qualities of growth, renewal, and vitality can be incorporated into planning sessions, physical training, and mental health initiatives.



MacPherson says, this is a time of year when people naturally want to embrace change. The timing of spring, therefore, can be strategically aligned with implementing new polices or tackling large projects.



MacPherson recalls when she first started to notice how each of the four seasons affected her, she was ten and had just started to learn to practice mindfulness.



"I started paying attention to patterns in the natural world around that time," she shares. "I became aware, through cultivating mindfulness in my life, that spring is a time of growth and renewal. Now I can meditate on those memories, which is a powerful tool when I am under stress and need to bring those qualities of spring back into my life.



“When I meditate, I close my eyes and visualize the sights, smells, and feelings of spring." MacPherson describes. “In my mind, when I visualize spring, I can see the flowers coming up through the snow, the sunlight greeting my eyes as I leave work and the rain that refreshes the earth; through this visual meditation I get a feeling of renewed energy.”



MacPherson believes, the benefits of such mindfulness practices extend beyond the individual or military service, and may also be implemented at home to benefit the entire family.



Families can engage in seasonal activities that promote well-being through a connection with nature. MacPherson suggests activities such as: planting gardens, participating in outdoor events, taking mindfulness walks, making time to smell wildflowers, splashing in spring rain puddles, and more. She emphasizes that there are endless ways to provide the entire family the opportunity to come together and fully experience the transformative power of each of the seasons.



As we embrace the equinox and the promise of spring, MacPherson emphasizes the importance of recognizing the impact that seasonal changes have on the people around us and ourselves. She believes that by fostering a culture of openness to these natural changes, military leaders can create environments that encourage open dialogue about mental health and resilience and maximize mission readiness.



Her message, on the importance of cultivating tools to maintain resilience at every level within our Air Force, echoes retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright’s message.



“Your organization, your office, your squadron, your brigade, your battalion, your company, will go as you go, said Wright. “You’re responsible for setting the tone, for setting the pace, for setting the culture, for setting the environment in your organization.”



The awareness of the world outside our windows can help bridge the gap between personal and professional lives, ensuring that service members feel both supported and ready, always.

