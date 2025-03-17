JBLE Civil Engineer Squadrons Keep Operational

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – From routine maintenance and large-scale construction projects to fire and emergency services, the 633d and 733d Civil Engineer Squadrons are integral to the readiness and operational effectiveness of Joint Base Langley-Eustis.



While both squadrons share the responsibility of sustaining JBLE’s infrastructure, their composition and areas of focus differ. The 733d CES at Fort Eustis, primarily composed of civilian personnel, provides long-term continuity and expertise in oversees infrastructure maintenance, environmental oversight, and facility operations ensuring the base remains structurally and operationally sound.



“We do cradle to grave within the installation,” said Daniel Wood, 733d CES operations flight chief. “We support the mission and ensure that as the installation grows, we’re prepared to meet demands. The operations flight has a 24/7, 365-day mission to maintain facilities.”



At Fort Eustis, the 733d CES operations flight manages the "big three" service contracts including: trash, groundskeeping, and custodial support while also handling warranty management, customer service, and work orders. The flight further supports base operations by supervising contracts for painting, paving, and carpeting, ensuring buildings and roadways remain mission ready.



Meanwhile, the 633d CES at Langley AFB, predominantly staffed by uniformed service members, is designed for rapid mobility and adaptability, supporting both daily operations and global expeditionary missions. These structural differences enable each squadron to maximize its impact.



“If your facilities are not in the shape they need to be in, then the missions are being affected,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marc Freeman, 633d CES requirements and optimization section chief. “It’s essentially our job to maintain the infrastructure of the base to ensure everyone’s mission.”



Although some responsibilities overlap, the 633d CES also maintains both natural and built infrastructure on Langley AFB, the Air Force’s oldest active airfield. The squadron is responsible for designing, constructing, maintaining, repairing, and protecting 648 facilities and 3,644 acres, which supports a community of 151,000 active-duty members, civilians, and retirees, as well as $3.4 billion in mission assets.



“Besides infrastructure we also provide support functions such as fire and emergency services, emergency management, and explosive ordnance disposal,” said Freeman. “This further guarantees uninterrupted operations across the installation.”



The 633d CES Operations Management Flight, known as the “CE Focal Point,” is the central hub for all infrastructure-related requests, including modifications, maintenance, and repairs. Whether it’s a request for wall painting, a clogged drain, or a hot water outage, they process and direct all work orders to the appropriate teams.



Ultimately, the work of both squadrons ensures that JBLE remains a fully operational, mission-supporting installation. Without their continuous maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and

emergency response capabilities, critical military functions would be compromised.



“CES will be the last ones to leave, the ones to lock the gate and turn off the lights,” said Wood. “Our mission is to support the joint base in all facets.”



Every mission at JBLE, whether training, logistics, or deployment, relies on the foundation that CES provides. Their behind-the-scenes efforts allow service members and personnel to focus on their operational objectives, knowing that the installation’s infrastructure is always ready to support them.

